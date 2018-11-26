‘Modern Love’ Anthology Series in the Works from John Carney and Amazon

Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, and Dev Patel headline an A-list adaptation of the long-running New York Times column and WBUR podcast.

Once again, newspapers and podcasts are the new TV. This time, “Modern Love” is the latest example.

The long-running feature in the New York Times, about all the kaleidoscopic ways love enters the human experience, is on its way to becoming an eight-part series from Amazon and executive producer John Carney.

Monday’s announcement also revealed that the show has already tapped a number of directors, including “Catastrophe” co-creator Sharon Horgan, Emmy Rossum, and Tom Hall. Production on the series is currently underway in New York. Carney, the writer/director behind “Once” and “Sing Street,” will serve as “Modern Love” showrunner. This will not be his first foray in TV, having previously worked on the RTÉ series “The Modest Adventures of David O’Doherty” and “Bachelors Walk,” on which Hall also wrote and directed.

The “Modern Love” podcast (a frequent pick on IndieWire’s Best Podcast Episodes lists) brings in household names from the world of TV, film, and theater to read past installments of the column. This new series will have a high-profile cast to match, including Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Slattery, Catherine Keener, Dev Patel, Shea Whigham, Andy Garcia, Julia Garner, Cristin Milioti, Brandon Victor Dixon, Olivia Cooke, and Andrew Scott. Episodes of the TV version of “Modern Love” are slated for a half-hour each.

Fey and Slattery will star in an episode together, written and directed by Horgan. Audrey Wells, the screenwriter behind “The Hate U Give,” who unexpectedly passed away earlier this fall, wrote the episode that Rossum is set to direct.

Of course, Amazon is no stranger to adapting print and new media properties into series, having previously ushered in TV versions of the podcasts “Homecoming” and “Lore.” The service also produced a season of “The New Yorker Presents,” which was released in 2016.

