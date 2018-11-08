‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ Trailer: Netflix and Andy Serkis Remount the Rudyard Kipling Classic

Netflix has announced the streaming giant will give the movie a limited theatrical release on November 29.

We all know what adventures man-cub Mowgli had in the jungle, but what happened when he returned to his kind?

A Netflix Original film directed by actor Andy Serkis, “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” is yet another star-studded vision of Mowgli, Baloo, Bagheera, and Shere Khan, using voice and motion-capture performances to bring the jungle to life. In a newly released trailer, Mowgli (Rohan Chand) is seen returning to his tribe of men, but as he discovers the dark side of his kind, he must act to protect his adoptive family, even his most feared enemies.

Originally developed by Warner Bros. and Serkis’ Imaginarium for Netflix, “Mowgli” comes two years after Jon Favreau’s 2016 film for Disney, a live-action retelling of the beloved animated version from 1967. The Netflix version, with a script by Callie Kloves, is said to follow more closely the original 1894 Rudyard Kipling collected stories, titled “The Jungle Book.” Originally scheduled for release in October 2016, the film experienced some delays over visual effects and to give it more time between Disney’s 2016 film.

“Mowgli” features Christian Bale as the panther Bagheera, Benedict Cumberbatch as the tiger Shere Khan, Serkis as Baloo the fun-loving bear, Naomie Harris as Mowgli’s wolf mother Nisha, and Cate Blanchett as Kaa the hypnotic python.

“Mowgli” is the third feature film directed by Serkis, an actor famous for his motion-capture performances in “The Lord of the Rings” and “Planet of the Apes.” His directorial debut, “Breathe,” was a romantic drama starring Claire Foy and Andrew Garfield.

With the official trailer, Netflix announced for the first time that “Mowgli” will be released in select theaters on November 29, before making its Netflix worldwide debut on December 7 and expanding to further theaters after that. This marks a new strategy for Netflix, which has shied away from theatrical runs in the past, and has recently begun ramping up release plans for films like “Roma” and “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.”

Check out the trailer for “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” below.

