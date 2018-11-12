‘MST3K: The Gauntlet’ Trailer: Netflix’s 6-Part Bad Movie Marathon Makes It Even Easier to Watch the Entire Season at Once

The legendarily weird "Mac & Me" headlines the next batch of riffable titles, available to stream on Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving is a day for overstuffing, so it’s only fitting that the latest season of “Mystery Science Theater 3000” will be available to streaming in a portion just big enough to gorge in one sitting, should overeager viewers so choose.

As the latest trailer for “MST3K: The Gauntlet” shows, watching all six parts of the new season won’t be that far off from what Jonah (Jonah Ray), Crow (Hampton Yount), Tom Servo (Baron Vaughn), and the rest of the Satellite of Love crew are going to be subjecting themselves too as well. In a slight spin on the show’s time-tested formula, the gang will be tortured by an unprecedented six-movie marathon.

Among the terrible titles in this year’s batch is the legendary “Mac & Me,” the shameless corporate “E.T.” rip-off made famous for its cash-grab origins — and introduced to a legion of new audiences through Paul Rudd’s appearances on Conan O’Brien’s various shows. Other titles in the block of half-dozen include “Atlantic Rim” (yes, that’s exactly what it sounds like), “The Day Time Ended,” “Killer Fish,” “Ator, The Fighting Eagle,” and the Roger Corman aqua-sploitation film “Lords of the Deep.”

After a successful Kickstarter campaign revived “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” Netflix became host to the aforementioned new cast, including interstitial contributions from Felicia Day and Patton Oswalt, who make triumphant returns as Kinga and Max for this new season.

Combined with all the previous installments of “The Return,” that’ll make 20 movies in all to sample for any and all holiday viewing. Choose very carefully (and be sure to set aside time for an “Every Country Has a Monster” dance break at some point in there).

Watch the full trailer (including some ominous-looking, low-budget, practical effects tentacles) below:

“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Gauntlet” premieres November 22 on Netflix.

