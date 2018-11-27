National Board of Review 2018 Winners: ‘Green Book’ Named Best Film, Lady Gaga Best Actress

The National Board of Review (NBR) has announced its picks for the best films and performances of 2018. The organization is made up of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics, and filmmakers.
The NBR is one of the first organizations to announce its end-of-the-year selections, followed closely by the New York Film Critics Circle (November 29). Awards season kicked off with the Gotham Awards on November 27, where Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” and Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” both won two prizes. “The Rider” surprised by winning Best Feature.
Last year, the National Board of Review honored Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” with its top prize, while also awarding the film’s stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks with the Best Actress and Best Actor trophies, respectively. Other winners included “The Florida Project,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Coco,” all of which ended up receiving Oscar nominations and/or wins.
The full list of 2018 National Board of Review winners is below.
Best Film: GREEN BOOK
Best Director: Bradley Cooper, A STAR IS BORN
Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, GREEN BOOK
Best Actress: Lady Gaga, A STAR IS BORN
Best Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott, A STAR IS BORN
Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED
Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
Best Animated Feature: INCREDIBLES 2
Breakthrough Performance: Thomasin McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE
Best Directorial Debut: Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE
Best Foreign Language Film: COLD WAR
Best Documentary: RBG
Best Ensemble: CRAZY RICH ASIANS
William K. Everson Film History Award: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND and THEY’LL LOVE ME WHEN I’M DEAD
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: 22 JULY
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: ON HER SHOULDERS
Top Films (in alphabetical order)
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Eighth Grade
First Reformed
If Beale Street Could Talk
Mary Poppins Returns
A Quiet Place
Roma
A Star Is Born
Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)
Burning
Custody
The Guilty
Happy as Lazzaro
Shoplifters
Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)
Crime + Punishment
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Three Identical Strangers
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)
The Death of Stalin
Lean on Pete
Leave No Trace
Mid90s
The Old Man & the Gun
The Rider
Searching
Sorry to Bother You
We the Animals
You Were Never Really Here
