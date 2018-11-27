National Board of Review 2018 Winners: ‘Green Book’ Named Best Film, Lady Gaga Best Actress

"First Reformed," "If Beale Street Could Talk," and more are winners at the National Board of Review this year.

The National Board of Review (NBR) has announced its picks for the best films and performances of 2018. The organization is made up of film enthusiasts, industry professionals, academics, and filmmakers.

The NBR is one of the first organizations to announce its end-of-the-year selections, followed closely by the New York Film Critics Circle (November 29). Awards season kicked off with the Gotham Awards on November 27, where Bo Burnham’s “Eighth Grade” and Paul Schrader’s “First Reformed” both won two prizes. “The Rider” surprised by winning Best Feature.

Last year, the National Board of Review honored Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” with its top prize, while also awarding the film’s stars Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks with the Best Actress and Best Actor trophies, respectively. Other winners included “The Florida Project,” “Lady Bird,” “Phantom Thread,” “Call Me By Your Name,” and “Coco,” all of which ended up receiving Oscar nominations and/or wins.

The full list of 2018 National Board of Review winners is below.

Best Film: GREEN BOOK

Best Director: Bradley Cooper, A STAR IS BORN

Best Actor: Viggo Mortensen, GREEN BOOK

Best Actress: Lady Gaga, A STAR IS BORN

Best Supporting Actor: Sam Elliott, A STAR IS BORN

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Best Original Screenplay: Paul Schrader, FIRST REFORMED

Best Adapted Screenplay: Barry Jenkins, IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

Best Animated Feature: INCREDIBLES 2

Breakthrough Performance: Thomasin McKenzie, LEAVE NO TRACE

Best Directorial Debut: Bo Burnham, EIGHTH GRADE

Best Foreign Language Film: COLD WAR

Best Documentary: RBG

Best Ensemble: CRAZY RICH ASIANS

William K. Everson Film History Award: THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WIND and THEY’LL LOVE ME WHEN I’M DEAD

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: 22 JULY

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: ON HER SHOULDERS

Top Films (in alphabetical order)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Eighth Grade

First Reformed

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

A Quiet Place

Roma

A Star Is Born

Top 5 Foreign Language Films (in alphabetical order)

Burning

Custody

The Guilty

Happy as Lazzaro

Shoplifters

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order)

Crime + Punishment

Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Three Identical Strangers

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order)

The Death of Stalin

Lean on Pete

Leave No Trace

Mid90s

The Old Man & the Gun

The Rider

Searching

Sorry to Bother You

We the Animals

You Were Never Really Here

