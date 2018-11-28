Netflix Turning Iconic Anime ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Into 10-Episode Live Action Series

"Cowboy Bebop" is the latest live-action adaptation Netflix is planning of a beloved series following "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

“Cowboy Bepop,” the iconic Japanese anime series, is being reborn as a live-action series, courtesy of Netflix. The streaming giant has ordered a 10-episode series based on the 1998-1999 series that originally ran for 26 episodes. The live-action “Cowboy Bebop” comes from Tomorrow Studios, “Thor: Ragnarok” writer Chris Yost, and the anime series’ original studio Sunrise.

Similar to the original source material, Netflix’s “Cowboy Bepop” will follow a “rag-tag crew of bounty hunters on the run from their pasts as they hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals.” Characters such as Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, Faye Valentine, and Radical Ed will all appear in the live-action adaptation.

Read More:The 50 Best Animated Series Of All Time

“Cowboy Bepop” is Netflix’s second major live-action adaptation of a beloved animated series to be announced this fall. The streaming giant announced in September it was making a live-action “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” based on the popular Nickelodeon series of the same name. Original showrunners Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko vowed the Netflix live-action series would be “culturally appropriate” and feature a “non-whitewashed cast,” which “Cowboy Bepop” fans can only hope happens with this new series.

IndieWire recently named the original “Cowboy Bepop” the seventeenth best animated series ever made. “Viewers never forget that the freewheeling swagger of Shinichiro Watanabe’s space epic hides a melancholy heart,” wrote Jeff Stone about the series. “Not to mention the greatest opening titles in the history of television. 3, 2, 1, let’s jam.”

Whether or not the live-action series keeps the famous anime title sequence remains to be seen, but expect further details on the series to drop in the months ahead. “Cowboy Bebop” is the biggest series to come out of Netflix’s recent announcement that it is expanding its original anime slate with new series pickups and renewals. The series currently does not have a release date.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.