Introducing the New IndieWire Homepage: More Awards, Festival Coverage, and Breaking News

IndieWire's new homepage provides a more efficient overview of all our latest coverage.

Welcome to the new IndieWire homepage. The last time we did this was back in June 2016, shortly after IndieWire joined PMC. And while we think the latest nip-and-tuck is very good looking, it also reflects improvements we’ve made to IndieWire over the last 18 months.

Here’s a look at the highlights:

More Awards Coverage. From Oscars to Emmys and all points in between, IndieWire has year-round coverage of all the awards circuits. Our new homepage modules provide multiple opportunities to surface the articles, photos, and video that create our world-class coverage.

More Festival Impact. From Sundance through Toronto, our coverage of the major festivals increases every year, and our new site lets you find all the latest news about the films that matter.

More Breaking News. Our team provides year-round coverage of the latest news in TV and film, seven days a week.

Cleaner layout, better design, and look at all that white space! It’s just prettier to look at. And (spoiler alert) we hope that makes you want to spend more time here.

We’re also proud to have 20th Century Fox as our relaunch partner, celebrating the releases of “Widows,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and “The Hate U Give.” Collectively, these movies showcase the kind of bold, risky storytelling that we advocate for on a daily basis.

We have a lot planned for the year ahead, including more robust video and events strategies; the new site makes room for those changes, too. We’ve mirrored the evolutions of film, TV, and digital for 22 years, serving a passionate audience of fans, creators and the industry. We’ll continue to provide that voice, and we hope our new site reflects that.

As always, thank you for reading us.

