Movies New to Netflix in December: ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Lobster,’ and More

Let these movies really tie your month together, man.

Just in time for the holiday season, Netflix has unveiled a host of classics to keep you cozy throughout those long, cold nights. As Oscar season gears up, there are plenty of excellent films on offer in theaters, but nothing beats staying on the couch with an old classic. As the streaming giant enters the Oscar race with “Roma,” viewers will have a chance to see Alfonso Cuarón’s epic, though this one really deserves to be seen on the big screen.

Old standby comedies like “The Big Lebowski” and “Shaun of the Dead” should get you through the holidays with your family, and Yorgos Lanthimos fans can revisit “The Lobster” after seeing what the daring Greek auteur does with “The Favourite.” Guillermo del Toro fans rejoice, “Hellboy” is also hitting the streaming waves in December.

As for Netflix Originals films, Patti Cake$” star Danielle MacDonald follows-up her Sundance hit opposite Jennifer Aniston in “Dumplin’,” and Andy Serkis’ ambitious take on “The Jungle Book” with “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” finally debuts. Sandra Bullock goes post-apocalyptic in the tense thriller “Bird Box,” and a forgotten Polish sculptor gets his due in “Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski.”

Check out the full list of films coming to Netflix in December below.

December 1

8 Mile

Astro Boy

Battle — NETFLIX FILM

The right steps. The wrong attitude. But then she shares the dance floor with a new partner, and the rhythm of love takes over.

Bride of Chucky

Christine

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crossroads: One Two Jaga — NETFLIX FILM

Immigrant laborers and corrupt police. In a world of desperation, doing the right thing isn’t just hard. It’s dangerous.

Friday

Friday After Next

Hellboy

Meet Joe Black

My Bloody Valentine

Next Friday

Reindeer Games

Seven Pounds

Shaun of the Dead

Terminator Salvation

The Big Lebowski

The Last Dragon

The Man Who Knew Too Little

December 2

The Lobster

December 4

District 9

December 7

5 Star Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Away from their spouses. Away from the paparazzi and nosy reporters. It’s a foolproof, Christmastime tryst — what could go wrong?

Bob Mahoney / Netflix

Dumplin’ — NETFLIX FILM

Dumplin’ (Danielle Macdonald) is the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle — NETFLIX FILM

Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy who would become a legend, wants nothing more than to find a home. Torn between two worlds, that of the jungle and that of humankind, Mowgli must navigate the inherent dangers in each on a journey to discover who he really is. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand (“Mowgli”) in this visually spectacular and emotionally moving adventure. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.

December 10

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

December 14

Roma — NETFLIX FILM

This film from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón chronicles a tumultuous year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.

December 16

Baby Mama

Kill the Messenger

One Day

The Theory of Everything

December 21

Bad Seeds — NETFLIX FILM

Troubled by his past, a scam artist who runs a petty racket with his adoptive mom finds redemption while mentoring a group of difficult students.

Saeed Adyani

Bird Box — NETFLIX FILM

Five years after a wave of mass suicides decimates the population, a woman and her two children embark on a desperate, dangerous quest for sanctuary.

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski — NETFLIX FILM

Underground artists in L.A. discover the work of a forgotten Polish sculptor, a mad genius whose true story unfolds chapter by astounding chapter.

December 25

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War

December 26

YOU

December 28

La noche de 12 años — NETFLIX FILM

Three political prisoners, including future president of Uruguay José Mujica, are held in clandestine captivity by Uruguay’s military dictatorship.

When Angels Sleep — NETFLIX FILM

A businessman falls asleep at the wheel and hits a woman with his car. His interactions with her frightened friend unleash a string of dark events.

December 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

December 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.