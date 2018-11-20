Movies New to Netflix in December: ‘The Big Lebowski,’ ‘The Lobster,’ and More

Just in time for the holiday season, Netflix has unveiled a host of classics to keep you cozy throughout those long, cold nights. As Oscar season gears up, there are plenty of excellent films on offer in theaters, but nothing beats staying on the couch with an old classic. As the streaming giant enters the Oscar race with “Roma,” viewers will have a chance to see Alfonso Cuarón’s epic, though this one really deserves to be seen on the big screen.
Old standby comedies like “The Big Lebowski” and “Shaun of the Dead” should get you through the holidays with your family, and Yorgos Lanthimos fans can revisit “The Lobster” after seeing what the daring Greek auteur does with “The Favourite.” Guillermo del Toro fans rejoice, “Hellboy” is also hitting the streaming waves in December.
As for Netflix Originals films, Patti Cake$” star Danielle MacDonald follows-up her Sundance hit opposite Jennifer Aniston in “Dumplin’,” and Andy Serkis’ ambitious take on “The Jungle Book” with “Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle” finally debuts. Sandra Bullock goes post-apocalyptic in the tense thriller “Bird Box,” and a forgotten Polish sculptor gets his due in “Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski.”
Check out the full list of films coming to Netflix in December below.
December 1
8 Mile
Astro Boy
Battle — NETFLIX FILM
The right steps. The wrong attitude. But then she shares the dance floor with a new partner, and the rhythm of love takes over.
Bride of Chucky
Christine
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Crossroads: One Two Jaga — NETFLIX FILM
Immigrant laborers and corrupt police. In a world of desperation, doing the right thing isn’t just hard. It’s dangerous.
Friday
Friday After Next
Hellboy
Meet Joe Black
My Bloody Valentine
Next Friday
Reindeer Games
Seven Pounds
Shaun of the Dead
Terminator Salvation
The Big Lebowski
The Last Dragon
The Man Who Knew Too Little
December 2
The Lobster
December 4
District 9
December 7
5 Star Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Away from their spouses. Away from the paparazzi and nosy reporters. It’s a foolproof, Christmastime tryst — what could go wrong?
Dumplin’ — NETFLIX FILM
Dumplin’ (Danielle Macdonald) is the plus-size, teenage daughter of a former beauty queen (Jennifer Aniston), who signs up for her mom’s pageant as a protest that escalates when other contestants follow her footsteps, revolutionizing the pageant and their small Texas town.
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle — NETFLIX FILM
Acclaimed actor and director Andy Serkis reinvents Rudyard Kipling’s beloved masterpiece, in which a boy who would become a legend, wants nothing more than to find a home. Torn between two worlds, that of the jungle and that of humankind, Mowgli must navigate the inherent dangers in each on a journey to discover who he really is. Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Benedict Cumberbatch, Freida Pinto, Matthew Rhys and Naomie Harris lead an all-star cast along with newcomer Rohan Chand (“Mowgli”) in this visually spectacular and emotionally moving adventure. It will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Bengali.
December 10
Michael Jackson’s This Is It
December 14
Roma — NETFLIX FILM
This film from Oscar winner Alfonso Cuarón chronicles a tumultuous year in the life of a middle-class family in Mexico City in the early 1970s.
December 16
Baby Mama
Kill the Messenger
One Day
The Theory of Everything
December 21
Bad Seeds — NETFLIX FILM
Troubled by his past, a scam artist who runs a petty racket with his adoptive mom finds redemption while mentoring a group of difficult students.
Bird Box — NETFLIX FILM
Five years after a wave of mass suicides decimates the population, a woman and her two children embark on a desperate, dangerous quest for sanctuary.
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski — NETFLIX FILM
Underground artists in L.A. discover the work of a forgotten Polish sculptor, a mad genius whose true story unfolds chapter by astounding chapter.
December 25
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War
December 26
YOU
December 28
La noche de 12 años — NETFLIX FILM
Three political prisoners, including future president of Uruguay José Mujica, are held in clandestine captivity by Uruguay’s military dictatorship.
When Angels Sleep — NETFLIX FILM
A businessman falls asleep at the wheel and hits a woman with his car. His interactions with her frightened friend unleash a string of dark events.
December 30
The Autopsy of Jane Doe
December 31
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
