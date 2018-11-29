NYFCC 2018 Winners: ‘Roma’ Dominates With Wins for Best Picture, Director, and More

Past NYFCC winners for Best Picture include "Lady Bird," "La La Land," "Carol," and "Boyhood."

The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC) is announcing its 2018 award winners live on Twitter this morning, and IndieWire will be updating this page as each new prize is handed out. Founded in 1935, the NYFCC is made up of critics from daily and weekly newspapers, magazines, and online publications. Per tradition, the organization is the first critics group to announce its year-end winners.

Last year, the NYFCC awarded numerous films that ended up landing in major Oscar races. The group gave its Best Picture prize to “Lady Bird,” while acting winners Saoirse Ronan (“Lady Bird”), Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”), and Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me By Your Name”) all landed Oscar noms. NYFCC was celebrated last year for awarding “Girls Trip” breakout Tiffany Haddish the Best Supporting Actress prize, which bolstered her underdog chances in the awards race. Other winners included “Coco,” “Get Out,” and “Phantom Thread,” all of which went on to win Oscars.

Read More:What the National Board of Review and Gotham Awards Really Mean

This year’s NYFCC voting follows the Gotham Awards and the National Board of Review winners announcement. Whereas the Gotham Awards lean more indie (Chloé Zhao’s “The Rider” won Best Feature) and the NBR more mainstream (controversial crowd-pleaser “Green Book” was named Best Picture), the NYFCC often leans both ways and honors a wide spectrum of the year’s best movies (see last year with “Get Out,” “Mudbound,” and “Lady Bird,” for instance). Previous NYFCC Best Picture winners include “La La Land,” “Carol,” and “Boyhood.”

IndieWire’s chief film critic Eric Kohn serves as the Chair of the NYFCC, while film editor Kate Erbland and senior film critic David Ehrlich are both voting members. Check out the 2018 winners below as they are announced.

New York Film Critics 2018 Award Winners

Best Picture: “Roma”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Best Actress: Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Cinematography: “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron

Best Non-fiction Film: “Minding the Gap,” director Bing Liu

Best Foreign Language Film: “Cold War,” director Pawel Pawlikowski

Best Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best First Film: “Eighth Grade,” director Bo Burnham

Special Award For Career Achievement: David Schwartz, Chief Film Curator at Museum of the Moving Image for 33 years

Special Award: Kino Classics Box Set “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.