Film Critic David Edelstein Fired by NPR Over ‘Last Tango in Paris’ Rape Joke

Edelstein received backlash online after making a joke to comment on the death of Bernardo Bertolucci.

NPR’s “Fresh Air,” the iconic radio show hosted by Terry Gross, has announced it is cutting ties with film critic David Edelstein after the New York Magazine film critic made a joke while commenting on the death of esteemed filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci. Edelstein posted to his Facebook page a photo of Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider from Bertolucci’s erotic drama “Last Tango in Paris” with the caption: “Even grief is better with butter.”

Edelstein was referencing the most infamous “Last Tango in Paris Scene” in which butter is used as lubricant during a sex scene. Bertolucci acknowledged in December 2016 the scene was a surprise for the 19-year-old Schneider, who came forward to say she felt humiliated by the action. Many criticized Bertolucci’s action on set as a form of rape, and Edelstein’s joke was slammed online for making light of a serious sexual assault.

Read More:Film Critic Edelstein Unleashes Angry Tirade Against Talking and Texting in Movie Theaters

“Today we learned about film critic David Edelstein’s Facebook post in response to the death of film director Bernardo Bertolucci,” the official Fresh Air Twitter account posted November 27. “The post is offensive and unacceptable, especially given actress Maria Schneider’s experience during the filming of ‘Last Tango in Paris.’ The post does meet the standards we expect from Fresh Air contributors, or from journalists associated with WHYY or NPR. We appreciate the apology David posted, but we have decided to end Fresh Air’s association wit him, and have informed David accordingly.”

Edelstein removed the Facebook post and apologized, saying he was not aware of Schneider’s comments about the making of ‘Last Tango in Paris.’ One of the most high profile actors to speak out against Edelstein was comedian Martha Plimpton.

“All day I’ve avoided noting this man’s death precisely because of this moment in which a sexual assault of an actress was intentionally captured on film,” Plimpton wrote. “And this asshole makes it into this joke. Fire him. Immediately.”

Edelstein appeared regularly on “Fresh Air” to discuss movies. IndieWire has reached out to New York Magazine for further comment.

Fresh Air’s statement on cutting ties with critic David Edelstein: pic.twitter.com/yLFyFbpzgv — Fresh Air (@nprfreshair) November 27, 2018 *warning: rape JFC, David Edelstein. All day I’ve avoided noting this mans death precisely because of this moment in which a sexual assault of an actress was intentionally captured on film. And this asshole makes it into this joke. Fire him. Immediately. pic.twitter.com/NOITGeb7EY — Martha Plimpton (@MarthaPlimpton) November 26, 2018

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.