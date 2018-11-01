Oscars 2019: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

Dramatic transformations like turning Rami Malek into Freddy Mercury do well in this category. So do the Scandinavians.

Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Tilda Swinton’s transformation in “Suspiria,” and Lady Gaga’s evolution as a pop star in “A Star is Born” are contending with period tour-de-force “The Favourite” for the year’s Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar.

And remember, Scandinavians often do well in this category. Remember “A Man Called Ove”? That’s why fantastical Swedish foreign-language entry “Border” has a shot.

No film will be deemed a frontrunner unless we have seen it. Lists in alphabetical order.

Frontrunners:

“Border”

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite”

“A Star Is Born”

“Suspiria”

Contenders:

“Black Panther”

“Colette”

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”

“Mary Queen of Scots”

Craft Editor Bill Desowitz weighed in on these predictions.

