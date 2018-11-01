Back to IndieWire

Oscars 2019: Best Makeup and Hairstyling Predictions

Dramatic transformations like turning Rami Malek into Freddy Mercury do well in this category. So do the Scandinavians.

6 hours ago

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

20th Century Fox

Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury (“Bohemian Rhapsody”), Tilda Swinton’s transformation in “Suspiria,” and Lady Gaga’s evolution as a pop star in “A Star is Born” are contending with period tour-de-force “The Favourite” for the year’s Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar.

And remember, Scandinavians often do well in this category. Remember “A Man Called Ove”? That’s why fantastical Swedish foreign-language entry “Border” has a shot.

“The Favourite”

No film will be deemed a frontrunner unless we have seen it. Lists in alphabetical order.

Frontrunners:

“Border”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“The Favourite”
“A Star Is Born”
“Suspiria”

“Border”

Contenders:

Black Panther
“Colette”
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”
“Mary Queen of Scots”

Craft Editor Bill Desowitz weighed in on these predictions.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Awards and tagged , , ,


More From IndieWire

ad