‘Our Planet’ First Trailer: Netflix Gets Its Own ‘Planet Earth’ with Globe-Spanning Nature Series

It's even got Sir David Attenborough!

Sometimes, when times are uncertain, it’s nice to take solace in some incredibly well-shot footage of a moose. Or a few penguins. Maybe even a neon-colored tree frog.

For those who enjoy the opportunity to see this kind of wildlife on display, one new 2019 offering that’s sure to have plenty of them is “Our Planet,” the latest nature docuseries from Netflix. The service unveiled the first glimpse of the series on Thursday, with a teaser that incorporates sweeping aerial shots over polar ice, the reaches of the ocean, and through the branches of the rainforests.

If “Our Planet” has a familiar sheen to it, it’s because this new project is directed by Alastair Fothergill, who was previously at the helm for “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet.” While all of those BBC productions are currently available to stream on the platform, this upcoming eight-part series is a Netflix original.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a series bathed in a warm blanket of gravitas were it not for the contributions of Sir David Attenborough. At 92, he’ll be lending his calm, reassuring voice to climates across the globe. (Just listen to the extra little lift he gives to the word “Netflix.”)

In announcing the new project, Netflix said that “Our Planet” is the culmination of a four-year shooting process that took various crews to 50 countries across all seven continents. The series will be another vital reminder that whales are absolutely massive and that some flocks of migrating birds are so large that they can pretty much take over an entire island. We’ve been warned.

Watch the teaser (including a bird with some very impressive reverse dance moves) below:

“Our Planet” is set to premiere April 5, 2019 on Netflix.

