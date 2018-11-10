Paramount Ranch Burns Down as Guillermo del Toro, Alyssa Milano, and Others Flee California Wildfire

The iconic ranch was used as a filming location for "Deadwood" and many other shows.

Paramount Ranch, a Western-style town in Agoura, California used as a filming location for “Deadwood” and countless other films and TV series, has been destroyed in the Woolsey Fire. The conflagration had burned more than 35,000 acres as of Friday evening, leading to the evacuation of more than 200,000 residents. Among them are Guillermo del Toro, Alyssa Milano, Scott Derrickson, and many other members of the film industry.

“We are sorry to share the news that the #WoolseyFire has burned Western Town at #ParamountRanch in Agoura,” tweeted the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area unit of the National Park Service. “We do not have any details or photos, but it is our understanding that the structures have burned. This area is an active part of the incident and we cannot access it.”

“Deadwood” star Evan Rachel Wood reacted to the sad news, calling it “eerie” and mourning the “history lost.”

Del Toro tweeted yesterday about his evacuation: “Evacuated last night. Bleak House and the collection may be endangered but the gift of life remains. Thousand Oaks and Agoura are still in danger. Malibu is being evacuated,” he wrote; “Doctor Strange” and “Sinister” director Derrickson was similarly affected: “We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile.”

First purchased by Paramount in 1927, the ranch had also been used as a filming location for “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “Weeds,” and “Carnivàle,” among others.

