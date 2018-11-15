Paul Thomas Anderson, Nolan, DiCaprio, and More Write Letter to Save FilmStruck

The directors are joined by other top filmmakers such as Alfonso Cuarón, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Rian Johnson, and more.

Paul Thomas Anderson and Christopher Nolan have officially joined the fight to save FilmStruck. The directors joined Leonardo DiCaprio and other top filmmakers such as Alejandro González Iñárritu, Rian Johnson, Karyn Kusama, and Damien Chazelle, among others, to write and sign a letter sent to Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich asking for WarnerMedia to reconsider the decision to pull the plug on FilmStruck on November 29.

“The FilmStruck service was (IS) the best streaming service for fans of cinema of all kinds: classic studio movies, independent cinema, international treasures,” the letter reads. “Without it, the landscape for film fans and students of cinema is especially bleak. There’s a reason there was a huge outpouring from artists and fans over it being shuttered, they were doing the Movie God’s work.”

While Emmerich did not have a say in FilmStruck’s cancellation, which the letter states, the group of actors and filmmakers are hoping that by appealing to the Warner Bros. executive they’ll at least get a step closer to showing WarnerMedia how important FilmStruck is to cinephiles all over the world. Actor Bill Hader and filmmakers Guillermo del Toro, Barry Jenkins, and Edgar Wright have been outspoken for weeks about trying to save FilmStruck and they all included their signatures on the letter.

“In an era of huge corporate acquisitions of cinema by communication companies – in a business that may render billions of dollars off a medium like cinema, we believe this is a gesture that is needed,” the letter states, “a minuscule show of goodwill towards the preservation and accessibility of a tradition and a rich history that would benefit the public.”

The letter arrives in the wake of a viral online petition, entitled “Keep FilmStruck Alive,” which launched shortly after news broke of FilmStruck’s demise on October 26. The petition has amassed over 50,000 signatures and counting. FilmStruck launched October 19, 2016 as an online streaming hub for classic cinema, art house titles, and foreign films. The website was best known as being the exclusive home for The Criterion Collection.

The official signees include: Paul Thomas Anderson, Ana Lily Amirpour, James Brolin, Damien Chazelle, Alfonso Cuarón, Guillermo Del Toro, Leonardo DiCaprio, James Gray, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Bill Hader, Karyn Kusama, Barry Jenkins, Rian Johnson, Christopher McQuarrie, Reed Morano, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Barbara Streisand, and Edgar Wright

Read the letter in its entirety below, as first published by Deadline.

Dear Toby,

I know that Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese have been in touch with you and Warners Media Group about the demise of FilmStruck and have urged you guys to keep it going.

While it was not your decision, we would like to loudly echo their sentiments. The FilmStruck service was (IS) the best streaming service for fans of cinema of all kinds: classic studio movies, independent cinema, international treasures. Without it, the landscape for film fans and students of cinema is especially bleak. There’s a reason there was a huge outpouring from artists and fans over it being shuttered, they were doing the Movie God’s work.

We know one of the reasons that it has been shut down is because of an upcoming Warners streaming service, but really FilmStruck shouldn’t be a conflict of interest. In this day and age where there are dozens of platforms, curation of content is really important and FilmStruck was providing a service to both satisfy older fans of cinema and a younger generation of cineastes that will be making amazing movies long after we’re dead.

In an era of huge corporate acquisitions of cinema by communication companies- in a business that may render billions of dollars off a medium like cinema, we believe this is a gesture that is needed- a minuscule show of goodwill towards the preservation and accesibility of a tradition and a rich history that would benefit the public.

So we want to add our names to the petition started by Marty and Steven and want you (and Warners) to know that we feel equally strongly and would do anything to support the service being saved.

