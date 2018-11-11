Pete Davidson Gets Roasted by the Veteran He Mocked on ‘SNL,’ Whose Ringtone Is an Ariana Grande Song — Watch

Crenshaw accepted his apology in a "Weekend Update" bit.

Pete Davidson received widespread criticism after mocking Lieutenant Dan Crenshaw on last week’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” finding himself in hot water for glibly referring to the veteran and congressional candidate (who won his election this week) having lost his eye six years ago. He returned to “Weekend Update” last night with an apology that quickly turned into a skit: “In what I’m sure was a huge shock to people who know me, I made a poor choice last week,” Davidson said. “I made a joke about lieutenant commander Dan Crenshaw, and on behalf of the show and myself, I apologize.

“The man is a war hero and he deserves all of the respect in the world. And if any good came of this, maybe it was that for one day the left and the right finally came together to agree on something — that I’m a dick,” Davidson said.

Enter Crenshaw himself, who rolled into frame on a desk chair to say, “You think?” before adding, “Thanks for making a Republican look good.” Before he could continue, Crenshaw’s phone went off — and his ringtone was “Breathin” by Ariana Grande, to whom Davidson was very publicly engaged until a few weeks ago.

There appeared to be no hard feelings between the two, as the politician then began a lighthearted roasting of Davidson, whom he said looks like the meth from “Breaking Bad” in human form as well as Martin Short in “The Santa Clause 3”; the most brutal jab came when he said that only one of them was good on “SNL.”

The skit took a more serious turn when Crenshaw, who lost his right eye in an IED blast during his third tour of Afghanistan, touched on the subject of Veterans’ Day. “Maybe say, ‘Thanks for your service,’” he said.

“But I would actually encourage you to say something else. Tell a veteran ‘Never forget.’ When you say ‘never forget’ to a veteran, you are implying that as an American you are in it with them, not separated by some imaginary barrier between civilians and veterans but connected together as grateful fellow Americans who will never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present and never forget those we lost on 9/11 — heroes like Pete’s father.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.