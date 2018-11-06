Rebel Wilson Apologizes After Being Accused of Blocking Black Critics Over ‘Isn’t It Romantic?’ Debate

"What I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful," she tweeted.

After being criticized for both claiming that she’s the first plus-sized woman to star in a romantic comedy and blocking those who pointed out her error on Twitter, Rebel Wilson has issued an apology. “In a couple of well-intentioned moments, hoping to lift my fellow plus sized women up, I neglected to show the proper respect to those who climbed this mountain before me like Mo’Nique, Queen Latifah, Melissa McCarthy, Ricki Lake and likely many others,” the star of the upcoming “Isn’t It Romantic?” tweeted.

“With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful,” Wilson continued. After Twitter users pointed out her initial error, she questioned whether “those actresses were plus size when filming those movies”; she then began blocking commenters, with some accusing her of focusing on black people.

Read More: Rebel Wilson Claims She’s the First Plus-Sized Woman to Lead a Rom-Com, but the Internet Reminds Her of Queen Latifah

“To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to acknowledge. I blocked people on Twitter because I was hurting from the criticism, but those are the people I actually need to hear from more, not less. Again, I am deeply sorry.”

“Isn’t It Romantic?” co-stars Adam Devine, Priyanka Chopra, and Betty Gilpin. Warner Brothers will release the rom-com in theaters on February 14, 2019.

With the help of some very compassionate and well-thought out responses from others on social media, I now realize what I said was not only wrong but also incredibly hurtful. To be part of a problem I was hoping I was helping makes it that much more embarrassing & hard to- — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 5, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.