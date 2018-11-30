Regina Hall Is the First Black Woman to Win Best Actress at the NYFCC Awards

The "Support the Girls" star made history with her win.

It was a good day for Reginas, as two won big big at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards: Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” while Regina Hall’s performance in “Support the Girls” netted her Best Actress laurels. The latter award proved historic: Hall is the first black woman to be so honored in the NYFCC’s 83-year history.

Other black performers to be awarded by the oldest critics group in the country include Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”), Denzel Washington (“Malcolm X”), Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”), Samuel L. Jackson (“Jungle Fever”), Morgan Freeman (“Street Smart”), Mo’Nique (“Precious”), and Tiffany Haddish, who was named Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Girls Trip” last year. With King’s win, the NYFCC has now given that award to black women two years in a row for the first time.

“Roma” was the biggest winner with the NYFCC today, winning Best Film, Director, and Cinematography; the latter two prizes both went to Alfonso Cuarón, whose black-and-white feature has emerged as one of the most critically acclaimed films of the year. “First Reformed” also did well, picking up both Best Screenplay for writer-director Paul Schrader and Best Actor for Ethan Hawke.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Picture: “Roma”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Best Screenplay: Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Best Actress: Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”

Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Best Cinematography: “Roma,” Alfonso Cuaron

Best Non-fiction Film: “Minding the Gap,” director Bing Liu

Best Foreign Language Film: “Cold War,” director Pawel Pawlikowski

Best Animated Feature: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Best First Film: “Eighth Grade,” director Bo Burnham

Special Award For Career Achievement: David Schwartz, Chief Film Curator at Museum of the Moving Image for 33 years

Special Award: Kino Classics Box Set “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers”

