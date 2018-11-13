‘Roma’ Official Trailer: Alfonso Cuarón Directs One of the Great Films of 2018 and Netflix’s Best Chance at Oscar Gold

Netflix will begin rolling out "Roma" in theaters November 21, three weeks before the movie begins streaming online.

Believe the hype, movie lovers: Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” is one of the best films of 2018 and more than deserving of becoming Netflix’s first major Oscar contender across the board. The film, described by Cuarón as his most personal directorial effort to date, has been a festival sensation since world premiering at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the prestigious Golden Lion. Since then, “Roma” has become a critics favorite and a frontrunner in the upcoming Oscar race.

“Roma” stars breakout newcomer Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, a domestic worker living in Mexico City in the 1950s. Cleo works for a middle class family and slowly forms a bond with the matriarch, Sofia (Marina de Tavira), as the two women experience life-changing events over the course of a year. Their private struggles take place as larger political and public confrontations boil to the surface in Mexico City.

Not only is “Roma” Mexico’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Oscar, but the film is shaping up to be a contender in top categories such as Best Picture and Best Director. While Netflix scored a number of nominations for “Mudbound” last year, Cuarón’s film is widely seen as the streaming giant’s best chance at competing for Best Picture for the first time.

The film will be going up against Cannes winner “Cold War” in the foreign-language race. Cuarón will also be campaigned in the editing, screenplay, and cinematography categories, which means he could have multiple Oscar noms under his belt for a single movie in 2019.

Netflix will open “Roma” in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 21. The film’s theatrical release will expand on November 29 ahead of its wider theatrical release and streaming debut on Netflix starting December 14. Watch the official trailer below.

