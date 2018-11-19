Ron Perlman and More Boycott Georgia Film and TV Production Over Election Results

"If you choose to shoot movies and TV in Georgia, don’t bother to call me," Perlman announced on social media.

A boycott against film and television production in Georgia is growing following the November 16 announcement that Democrat Stacey Abrams officially conceded to Republican Brian Kemp in the state’s gubernatorial election. Abrams, who was backed by such Hollywood heavyweights as Oprah Winfrey, said she plans to file a federal lawsuit over the “gross mismanagement of Georgia’s election system.” The election had been mired in controversy over absentee and provisional ballots, including 27 counties having to conduct a second review of provisional ballots cast because would-be voters didn’t appear on the voter rolls.

Hollywood’s boycott against Georgia over the handling of election results was kickstarted by Frank Rich, an executive producer on HBO’s “Veep” and “Succession.” Rich reacted to Kemp’s impending victory by writing on social media, “If Kemp wins in Georgia, Hollywood should put its money where its mouth is and pull all production out of the state.”

Actors such as Ron Perlman, Alyssa Milano, and Bradley Whitford answered Rich’s call. “Happy to lead the exodus,” the former “Hellboy” star wrote. “To all my friends who are studio and network executives, if you choose to shoot movies and TV in Georgia, don’t bother to call me.”

“There are over 20 productions shooting in Georgia,” Milano said. “Is the entertainment industry willing to support the economy of a totally corrupt state that suppresses democracy; where the winner isn’t the best choice for the people but the best schemer or crook?”

“The West Wing” favorite Whitford announced his Georgia boycott by sounding off on Kemp. “[He’s] a corrupt, homophobic, unapologetic disenfranchiser of African American voters,” the actor write on Twitter. “If he seizes power, Hollywood needs to use it’s leverage and pull out of Georgia. Studios need to put their money where their mouth is and stand up to hate.”

Georgia is one of the biggest states for film and television production. Marvel has shot many of its superhero films in Georgia, for instance, while AMC’s blockbuster series “The Walking Dead” also films in the state, among dozens of other titles.

To all my friends who are studio and network executives, if you choose to shoot movies and tv in Georgia, don’t bother to call me. https://t.co/gtIKNJBhNF — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) November 17, 2018

If Kemp wins in Georgia, Hollywood should put its money where its mouth is and pull all production out of the state. https://t.co/BKiShMiXTY — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) November 7, 2018

There are over 20 productions shooting in Georgia. Is the entertainment industry willing to support the economy of a totally corrupt state that suppresses democracy; where the winner isn’t the best choice for the people but the best schemer or crook? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 17, 2018

Brian Kemp is a corrupt, homophobic, unapologetic disenfranchiser of African American voters. If he seizes power, Hollywood needs to use it’s leverage and pull out of Georgia. Studios need to put their money where their mouth is and stand up to hate. #boycottgeorgia — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) November 8, 2018

Thank you @staceyabrams for inspiring me and countless other Americans. I’m all for #FairFightGA. The entertainment industry must now focus on using its considerable economic leverage any way it can to push back against the suppression of voting rights in Georgia. https://t.co/oxuBZmeUz0 — Frank Rich (@frankrichny) November 18, 2018

