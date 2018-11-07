Sacha Baron Cohen Revives Borat to Disrupt the Midterm Election and Pressure Trump Supporters — Watch

Everyone's favorite journalist from Kazakhstan made his grand return on election night.

Sacha Baron Cohen resurfaced as himself on election night during an interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” but it was the return of the comedian’s beloved and controversial Borat that quickly went viral across the internet. Cohen revived Borat in a politically-charged sketch that found the character stumping for Donald Trump around Los Angeles and trying to tamper with the midterm elections.

“Russia interfere with the presidential election, but now all eyes are on them,” Borat explained in the video. “So it up to Kazakhstan to swing the midterms for Premier Trump.”

Borat went door to door in a Los Angeles neighborhood to speak with Trump supporters on topics ranging from “fake news” to immigration and racism. As always, Cohen was using Borat to try and force Trump supporters to see the problems with Trump’s viewpoints. Borat asked one gentleman whether or not Trump is racist, which the man said he wasn’t. Borat respond, “I am a racist and it’s nice.” As Borat made his way to the polls to vote, he delivered his most famous line: “It’s good to see democracy in action…not!”

Cohen’s appearance talking to Kimmel was his first since wrapping his controversial Showtime series “Who Is America?” earlier this year. The half-hour series found Cohen going undercover as various characters and talking with political figures and everyday Americans on the current state of the country. The series made headlines for featuring Dick Cheney signing a waterboarding kit, Roy Moore taking a pedophile lie detector test, and more. Showtime has not announced whether or not “Who Is America?” will return for a second season.

Viewers can watch Sacha Baron Cohen return as Borat in the video below.

View this post on Instagram I voted, Great Success. #vote @jimmykimmellive A post shared by @ sachabaroncohen on Nov 6, 2018 at 3:32pm PST

