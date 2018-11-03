‘Black Panther’ Is Beloved, But Can It Hack the Best Picture Race? — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk 218: Ryan Coogler's Marvel sensation enters Oscar season with serious momentum. Plus: Why the Best Actress is a tough competition.

“Black Panther” was more than just a box office sensation when it hit theaters in early 2018; Ryan Coogler’s Marvel superhero epic was a cultural phenomenon that propelled the 32-year-old filmmaker to Hollywood A-list status. Now, the movie’s entering another stage of its life as an Oscar contender. But what will it take for a CGI-laced blockbuster to crack the Best Picture race? As Coogler emerges into the fall season, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss the momentum behind Disney’s big bet. They also recap this year’s IndieWire Honors celebration, in which Coogler was awarded alongside his competition in the Best Director category, Alfonso Cuaron, and several other major contenders.

The podcast co-hosts also dig into the Best Actress race, including the safe bets (hello, Olivia Colman) and a few first-rate performances (Rosamund Pike in “A Private War” among them) that deserve more attention.

