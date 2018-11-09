‘On the Basis of Sex’ Might Not Be an Oscar Movie, But It Could Be Commercial

Plus: Updates from AFI Fest and DOC NYC.

The Ruth Bader Ginsburg biopic “On the Basis of Sex” has premiered at AFI Fest, and first reactions have started to trickle in. As awards season continues to hurdle toward the end of the year, Mimi Leder’s drama enters the conversation in the middle of a busy field. And it turns out that this one might not be a big awards contender — but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a natural appeal to its story. Felicity Jones is its star, but RGB is its brand, and that may be all it takes to help the movie find an audience when it hits theaters in December. Then again, has America experienced too much of the Supreme Court this year?

In this week’s episode of Screen Talk, Eric Kohn and Anne Thompson debate the movie, which they don’t quite see eye-to-eye on. They also dig into other highlights from AFI Fest as well as DOC NYC, both of which began their latest editions this week.

Listen to the full podcast below.

