‘Widows’ Needs Your Help This Thanksgiving Weekend — IndieWire’s Movie Podcast

Screen Talk, episode 221: Steve McQueen's heist thriller deserves more attention over the holidays. Plus: Updates from the Governors Awards.

If you’re debating whether to see “Green Book” or “Creed II” over Thanksgiving weekend, Screen Talk co-host Eric Kohn has some advice: Go see “Widows” instead. Steve McQueen’s complex heist movie pulled in a mere $12.3 million in its opening weekend. As Kohn and Anne Thompson discuss in this week’s podcast episode, McQueen’s movie deserves much better than that.

Of course, there are many other appealing options this weekend, including “The Favourite,” which continues its path through awards season, as does “Green Book.” But that movie’s once-obvious Oscar potential is now in doubt, as Kohn and Thompson discuss later in the episode. Thompson provides some highlights from being in the room at the Governors Awards, and they both give a few additional suggestions for titles worth checking out in the days ahead. Kohn also shares some thoughts on the new Showtime series “Escape at Dannemora,” and the episode closes out with a look ahead to next week’s big awards developments, with the Gotham Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle vote right around the corner.

Listen to the full episode below.

