‘The Secret Life of Pets 2’ Trailer Is 100% Louis C.K. Free, Now Starring Patton Oswalt — Watch

Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet will reprise their voice roles in the sequel from Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment.

With Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment’s “The Grinch” opening in theaters November 9, the companies are ready to debut the first look at their upcoming sequel, “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The original opened in July 2016 and became an animated summer blockbuster, earning an impressive $875.5 million at the worldwide box office. A sequel is a no-brainer with that kind of money, and thus “Secret Life of Pets 2” is coming June 2019.

While children might not be privy to the film’s behind-the-scenes changes, “Secret Life of Pets 2” is notable for doing away with Louis C.K. in the lead role. The comedian voiced the original film’s main character, a dog named Max, but he is not returning to the franchise. C.K. admitted to sexual misconduct last fall after being accused of harassment by five female comedians. After taking several months off, C.K. has only recently started returning to stand-up comedy clubs in New York City to perform.

C.K. is not involved with “Secret Life of Pets 2,” but his character Max is once again front and center. Patton Oswalt has stepped in to voice the character in the sequel. Oswalt is no stranger to voice acting, having received critical acclaim for voicing Remy in Disney/Pixar’s Oscar winner “Ratatouille.” The actor will be joined by Kevin Hart and Eric Stonestreet, both of whom appeared in the original movie.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” is the latest animated offering from Illumination, which has become one of the genre’s dominant studios thanks to “Minions” and the “Despicable Me” franchise. The movie is directed by “Despicable Me” filmmaker Chris Renaud. Brian Lynch has sole screenplay credit after co-writing the original.

“The Secret Life of Pets 2” opens nationwide June 7, 2019 from Universal Pictures.

