Seth Meyers Is Running a Marathon of ‘A Closer Look’ Segments Until the End of Election Night

What a bizarre time capsule and reminder of how much has happened since the last time voters faced a pivotal election.

If anyone needed proof of just how much unbelievable daily news has been crammed into the last 22 months, “Late Night with Seth Meyers” has 35 hours of it.

On its official YouTube page, the NBC late night show is currently streaming a marathon of its mega-popular “A Closer Look” segments, which will run between now and the close of Election Night on Tuesday. “A Closer Look,” which began during the height of the presidential campaign, has continued to be a cornerstone of the nightly series, mostly centering on political headlines and the daily goings-on in the greater White House administration orbit.

It’s a testament to the meatiness of each “Closer Look” installment — and the number of times it’s run in the months since Inauguration Day 2017 — that the show has enough footage to run these all back-to-back for an entire day and a half.

This look back at surprisingly recent history is going in chronological order, which makes for a jarring time capsule of how much has changed since then. (As of this article’s writing, Jeff Sessions just recused himself from any investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. That was a year and a half ago. This segment has lived entire lifetimes since then.)

Then there are reminders of how much has shifted not just in the makeup of Congressional committees, but the entire apparatus surrounding how the late night world covers the daily headline horror show. There are clips of Al Franken serving in the Senate, Megyn Kelly pontificating on Fox News, Matt Lauer interviewing candidates on NBC. It’s almost like watching a horror movie, knowing what’s going to happen before any of the characters do. (And that’s only through March 2017!)

If control of the legislature does change after Tuesday’s midterms, consider this a humble petition that the show celebrate by dedicating an entire channel to showing the confetti cannon video over and over again.

Until then, watch the unfolding marathon wind its way through the sands of time below:

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on NBC.

