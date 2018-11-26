Slamdance 2019 Competition Lineup Revealed, Including 10 World Premiere Titles

The 2019 Slamdance Film Festival begins January 25, 2019.

The Slamdance Film Festival has announced the lineups for its 2019 Narrative and Documentary Feature Film Competition programs. The festival, which takes place annually in Park City, Utah, is celebrating its 25th anniversary next year. In addition to the narrative and documentary features in competition, Slamdance has also announced the lineup for its inaugural Breakouts Section.

Featured films playing at Slamdance are all directorial debuts made for less than $1 million and without U.S. distribution. The films were selected for the 2019 festival by a team of Slamdance alumni. Films in both categories are eligible for the Audience Award and Spirit of Slamdance Award, the latter of which is voted upon by filmmakers at the festival.

“When it comes to discovering talent, Slamdance has consistently shown that its artist led community can do it themselves,” said Slamdance Co-founder and President, Peter Baxter. “In a milestone year, our competition lineup symbolizes this ongoing endeavor. It’s full of incredible talent representing a global diversity that we believe will play a significant role in our cultural future.”

This year’s lineup includes 10 world premieres, four North American premieres, and four U.S. debuts. The 2019 Slamdance Film Festival takes place January 25-31. Check out the features lineup below.

NARRATIVE FEATURES

“A Great Lamp” (USA) – World Premiere

Director: Saad Qureshi

Screenwriters: Saad Qureshi, Donald R. Monroe, Max Wilde

In the river towns of North Carolina, two sad vandals and an unemployed loner wait for a fabled rocket launch.

Cast: Max Wilde, Spencer Bang, Steven Maier, Julian Semilian, Laura Ingram Semilian, Netta Green, Connie Stewart, Smokey, Spaz

“Boni Bonita” (Brazil, Argentina) – North American Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Daniel Barosa

Reeling from the death of her mother, Beatriz moves to Brazil where she begins an intense and toxic relationship with Rogério, an older musician struggling with his family’s artistic legacy.

Cast: Ailín Salas, Caco Ciocler

“Cat Sticks” (India) – World Premiere

Director: Ronny Sen

Screenwriters: Ronny Sen, Soumyak Kanti DeBiswas

A pack of Calcutta youth seek greater lust and life in their relentless pursuit of Brown Sugar (dirty heroin)… and it’s unsustainable high.

Cast: Tanmay Dhanania, Sumeet Thakur, Joyraj Bhattacharjee, Rahul Dutta, Saurabh Saraswat, Sreejita Mitra, Raja Chakravorty, Kalpan Mitra

Hanna Constant

“Crystal Swan” (Belarus, USA, Germany, Russia) – North American Premiere

Director: Darya Zhuk

Screenwriter: Helga Landauer

In mid-90s Belarus, a young DJ’s big overseas plans get derailed when a typo on her visa application sends her to a backwater factory town where she is determined to fake her way to the American dream.

Cast: Alina Nassibulina, Ivan Mulin, Yury Borisov

“Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity from American Popular Culture” (USA, Canada) – North American Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Nicole Brending

A puppet-animation charting the rise and fall of fictional child pop star, Junie Spoons.

Cast: Aneikit Bonnel, Sydney Bonar, Nicole Brending, Erik Hoover, Maggie Morrisson, Peter Ooley, Adam Sly

“Hurry Slowly” (Norway)

Director/Screenwriter: Anders Emblem

Hurry Slowly follows Fiona over a few life-changing summer months on the north-western coast of Norway, where she juggles the care of her brother, her job at the local ferry and her interest in music.

Cast: Amalie Ibsen Jensen, David Jakobsen, Lars Halvor Andreassen

“Impetus” (Canada) – US Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Jennifer Alleyn

In the process of her ongoing film shoot in New York City, a filmmaker finds herself questioning the origin of impulsion. As she tries to overcome loss through creation, an unexpected event enlightens her journey.

Cast: Pascale Bussières, Emmanuel Schwartz, Jorn Reissner, Esfyr Dyachkov

“Lost Holiday” (USA) – World Premiere

Directors/Screenwriters: Michael Matthews, Thomas Matthews

Two old highschool friends solve a Christmas mystery in D.C.

Cast: Kate Lyn Sheil, Thomas Matthews, Keith Poulson, William Jackson Harper, Ismenia Mendes, Tone Tank, Joshua Leonard and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

“Spiral Farm” (USA) – World Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Alec Tibaldi

When two outsiders arrive on an isolated intentional community, seventeen-year old Anahita begins to question her role at home, and what a future out in the world-at-large could be.

Cast: Piper de Palma, Amanda Plummer, Jade Fusco, Teo Halm, Cosimo Fusco, Landen Beattie, Akuyoe Graham, Kayleigh Gilbert

“The Vast of Night” (USA) – World Premiere

Director: Andrew Patterson

Screenwriter: James Montague, Craig W. Sanger

At the dawn of the space-race in America, two radio-obsessed teens discover a strange frequency over the airwaves that could change their lives, their small town, and all of Earth… forever.

Cast: Sierra McCormick, Jake Horowitz, Gail Cronauer, Bruce Davis

“We Are Thankful” (South Africa) – North American Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Joshua Magor

When Siyabonga, a young South African actor hungry to expand his craft, gets wind of a movie production that is shooting in a neighboring town, the eager thespian decides to set out a journey that will take him away from his quiet home life and out into a bustling world of possibility.

Cast: Siyabonga Majola, Sabelo Khoza, Xolani “X” Malinga, Amanda Ncube, Percy Mncedicy Zulu, Ntokozo Mkhize, Sibusiso “Sbu” Nzama, Luthando “Cminzah” Ngcobo

DOCUMENTARY FEATURES

“Behind the Bullet” (USA) – World Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Heidi Yewman

An in-depth look at four individuals who have pulled the trigger and the profound impact it’s had on their lives

“The Beksinskis. A Sound and Picture Album” (Poland) – US Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Marcin Borchardt

A famous Polish painter known for his dark and twisted imagery chronicles his son’s troubled life from the 1950s through the millennium.

“Desolation Center” (USA) – US Premiere

Director: Stuart Swezey

Screenwriters: Stuart Swezey, Tyler Hubby

The untold story of a series of Reagan-era anarchic punk rock desert happenings that still reverberate throughout our culture.

“Dons of Disco” (USA)

Director: Jonathan Sutak

A lip-syncing scandal pits an American singer against an Italian male model over the legacy of 1980s ‘Italo Disco’ star Den Harrow.

“Markie in Milwaukee” (USA) – World Premiere

Director: Matt Kliegman

A mid-western transgender woman struggles with the prospect of de-transitioning under the pressures of her fundamentalist church, family and community.

“Memphis ‘69” (USA) – World Premiere

Director: Joe LaMattina

Screenwriters: Joe LaMattina, Lisa LaMattina

A year after Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated, a group of blues legends came together to celebrate the 150 year anniversary of Memphis, TN. This concert documentary, shot over 3 days in June of 1969, celebrates an American art form that unites us all.

“The Professional: A Stevie Blatz Story” (USA) – US Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Daniel La Barbera

A behind-the-scenes look at the magic of Stevie Blatz, an entertainment entrepreneur in Bethlehem, PA.

“Seadrift” (USA) – World Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Tim Tsai

In 1979, the fatal shooting of a white crab fisherman in a Texas fishing village ignites a maelstrom of hostilities against Vietnamese refugees along the Gulf Coast.

Andrew Brown

“Sudan: The Last Male Standing” (USA, Kenya) – World Premiere

Director: David Hambridge

Through the conservation efforts of a rhino caretaker unit in Kenya, we peer past the headlines into the emptiness of extinction in real time.

BREAKOUT FEATURES

“Beats” (UK) – North American Premiere

Director: Brian Welsh, Screenwriter: Kieran Hurley, Brian Welsh

A universal story of friendship, rebellion and the irresistible power of gathered youth – set to a soundtrack as eclectic and electrifying as the scene it gave birth to, BEATS is a story for our time.

Cast: Cristian Ortega, Lorn Macdonald, Laura Fraser

“Demolition Girl” (Japan) – World Premiere

Director: Genta Matsugami, Screenwriters: Yoshitaka Kasui, Genta Matsugami

A high-school girl who lives in a rural town in Japan struggles to define her own way in life. To help her impoverished family she works as a video fetish performer which leads to problems for her and her family with a criminal underworld.

Cast: Aya Kitai,Hiroki Ino,Haruka Imo,Yura Komuro,Yota Kawase,Ko Maehara,Ryohei Abe,Nobu Morimoto

“Happy Face” (Canada) – US Premiere

Director: Alexandre Franchi, Screenwriter: Alexandre Franchi, Joëlle Bourjolly

Desperate to become less shallow, a handsome teenage boy deforms his face with bandages and attends a support group for disfigured people.

Cast: Robin L’Houmeau, Debbie Lynch-White, David Roche, E.R. Ruiz, Alison Midstokke, Cindy Nicholsen, Noémie Kocher.

“History of Love” (Slovenia, Italy, Norway) – North American Premiere

Director/Screenwriter: Sonja Prosenc

A teenage swimmer/high diver Iva, endures a grieving process, as family secrets and mysteries, especially her mother’s, unveil.

Cast: Doroteja Nadrah, Kristoffer Joner, Matej Zemljic, Zoja Florjanc Lukan, Matija Vastl, Zita Fusco

