‘SMILF’ Season 2 Trailer: Frankie Shaw’s Showtime Comedy Is Back with a Vengeance

One of the best new shows of 2017 returns in January with plenty more stories from all sides of reality.

Get ready to head back to Boston. “SMILF,” one of 2017’s breakout new shows is returning for Season 2 next year and if the trailer for the new batch of episodes is any indication, no one involved has any intention of slowing down.

Series writer/creator Frankie Shaw is back as Bridgette, the single mother trying to navigate parenthood, the dating world, a complicated relationship with her boss, and the general predatory behavior of men in power.

Accompanied by a release date in January of next year, the full trailer shows that Bridgette’s life is still as unpredictable as it was in the opening eight-episode season. Weaving through the real life challenges of maintaining a relationship with her mother Tutu (Rosie O’Donnell) are plenty of whimsical fantasy sequences. Some surprises in store for Season 2 include a Wild West showdown, complete with a “Time’s up!’ declaration that might just have more meanings than one.

(Regardless of what side of reality it exists on, the single shot of Bridgette in a bath of milk with a figure who looks very similar to Harvey Weinstein seems like a spiritual follow-up to the piercing indictment of Woody Allen in last year’s season finale.)

Showtime also announced that one of the upcoming Season 2 episodes will give viewers a flashback to the birth of Larry, Bridgette’s son.

Many of the Season 1 cast favorites are back for more, including Connie Britton, Samara Weaving, Miguel Gomez, and Raven Goodwin. Sherie Rene Scott will also appear in Season 2 as Tutu’s younger sister, as will Melanie Griffith and Ally Sheedy. Kerry Washington is also set to direct an upcoming episode of the show.

Watch the full trailer (including a very eventful day at the racetrack) below:

“SMILF” Season 2 premieres January 20 on Showtime.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.