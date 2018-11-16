‘SMILF’ Season 2 Trailer: Frankie Shaw’s Showtime Comedy Is Back with a Vengeance

Get ready to head back to Boston. “SMILF,” one of 2017’s breakout new shows is returning for Season 2 next year and if the trailer for the new batch of episodes is any indication, no one involved has any intention of slowing down.
Series writer/creator Frankie Shaw is back as Bridgette, the single mother trying to navigate parenthood, the dating world, a complicated relationship with her boss, and the general predatory behavior of men in power.
Accompanied by a release date in January of next year, the full trailer shows that Bridgette’s life is still as unpredictable as it was in the opening eight-episode season. Weaving through the real life challenges of maintaining a relationship with her mother Tutu (Rosie O’Donnell) are plenty of whimsical fantasy sequences. Some surprises in store for Season 2 include a Wild West showdown, complete with a “Time’s up!’ declaration that might just have more meanings than one.
(Regardless of what side of reality it exists on, the single shot of Bridgette in a bath of milk with a figure who looks very similar to Harvey Weinstein seems like a spiritual follow-up to the piercing indictment of Woody Allen in last year’s season finale.)
Showtime also announced that one of the upcoming Season 2 episodes will give viewers a flashback to the birth of Larry, Bridgette’s son.
Many of the Season 1 cast favorites are back for more, including Connie Britton, Samara Weaving, Miguel Gomez, and Raven Goodwin. Sherie Rene Scott will also appear in Season 2 as Tutu’s younger sister, as will Melanie Griffith and Ally Sheedy. Kerry Washington is also set to direct an upcoming episode of the show.
Watch the full trailer (including a very eventful day at the racetrack) below:
“SMILF” Season 2 premieres January 20 on Showtime.
Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.