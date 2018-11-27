‘Springsteen on Broadway’ Trailer: The Boss’ One-Man Show Comes to Netflix

There's darkness on the edge of streaming, coming December 16.

Bruce Springsteen’s sold-out run at the Walter Kerr theater will close on December 15, but fans will only have to wait a few hours after that to see “Springsteen on Broadway,” a first-of-its-kind musical addition to the Netflix catalogue.

The show is a bit of departure for the rock legend. Without any backup band, no E Street members in sight, the special is a filmed version of a solo show that’s part musical performance and part personal history. The stories and messages that Springsteen’s been known to pepper throughout his three-hour arena performances become the backbone for a more intimate look at a career and a life. In addition to performing with an acoustic guitar, Bruce also takes a seat behind the piano to accompany various stories from his New Jersey upbringing.

As the trailer shows, Bruce isn’t completely alone. A section of the show features a duet with his wife Patti Scialfa, an E Street Band member and a songwriter in her own right. This recorded version of the special was directed frequent Springsteen live show collaborator Thom Zimny, who was also behind the camera for the HBO special “Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band: Live in New York City,” which was filmed back in 2000.

“Springsteen on Broadway” is a rare Sunday release for Netflix, outside of weekly talk shows like “Patriot Act.” This particular special arrives at the end of a particularly busy pre-holiday weekend for the service, which will see new seasons of “Fuller House,” the new John Grisham-based docuseries “The Innocent Man,” and Alfonso Cuarón’s globally acclaimed “Roma” all premiering the Friday before it.

Watch the full trailer (with just a hint of his solo version of “Born to Run”) below:

“Springsteen on Broadway” premieres December 16 on Netflix.

