Stan Lee, Marvel Comics Icon, Dead at 95

Stan Lee, the co-creator and former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, has died at age 95. Lee’s daughter confirmed her father’s passing to TMZ. Lee was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Monday morning.

Lee got his start in the comic book industry in 1939 alongside Jack Kirby. The two created some of the most iconic characters in the genre’s history, including Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man, and more. Lee became famous in recent years for making memorable cameos in the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including this year’s blockbusters “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.”

Lee is survived by his daughter, J.C. and younger brother, Marvel writer and artist Larry Lieber.

