Stan Lee, Remembered: Chris Evans, Kevin Feige, and More of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Honor the Comic Book Genius

Lee passed away November 12 at the age of 95.

The stars and directors behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe have taken to social media to mourn the loss of Stan Lee, the legendary Marvel Comics icon and former editor-in-chief of the company. Lee passed away November 12 in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

“There will never be another Stan Lee,” wrote Chris Evans, who has played Captain America on the big screen since 2011. “For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives.”

One person who owes much to Stan Lee is Bog Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. The Marvel Cinematic Universe got its start under Paramount Pictures, but Disney quickly jumped at the chance to produce and distribute the superhero movies and purchased Marvel Entertainment before the release of “The Avengers.”

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created,” Iger wrote in reaction to the news of Lee’s passing. “A superhero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart.”

“Government needs to enact a Stan Lee Day ASAP,” wrote Logan Marshall-Green, who had a supporting role in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” “Who has reached further and impacted deeper, our story telling and dreams than Stan Lee?”

Edgar Wright, who developed an “Ant-Man” movie for years before leaving the project over creative differences, also shared his condolences on Twitter. “Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper,” Wright wrote. “Excelsior!”

Check out an updated list of reactions to Lee’s death from members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe below.

You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power!

Stan Lee, RIP. Thanks for inspiring so many of us to pick up a pen or pencil and put your dreams onto paper. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/L33eTjUQdI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) November 12, 2018

Government needs to enact a

Stan Lee Day ASAP. Who has reached further and impacted deeper, our story telling and dreams than Stan Lee? — Logan Marshall-Green (@TheRealElemgy) November 12, 2018

@TheRealStanLee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart. pic.twitter.com/VQQ44jjrA7 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 12, 2018

THANK YOU, @TheRealStanLee. You gave us characters that continue to stand the test of time and evolve with our consciousness. You taught us that there are no limits to our future as long as we have access to our imagination. Rest in power! #EXCELSIOR #StanLee #rip pic.twitter.com/hnSmnHIDln — Winston Duke (@Winston_Duke) November 12, 2018

No one has had more of an impact on my career and everything we do at Marvel Studios than Stan Lee. Stan leaves an extraordinary legacy that will outlive us all. Our thoughts are with his daughter, his family, and his millions of fans. #ThankYouStan #Excelsior! — Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) November 12, 2018

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

