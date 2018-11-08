‘Star Wars’: Diego Luna to Reprise ‘Rogue One’ Character Cassian Andor in Live-Action Series

The "rousing spy thriller" will premiere on Disney's upcoming streaming service.

“The Mandalorian” isn’t the only “Star Wars” TV series in the works. Bob Iger announced today that Lucasfilm is developing a live-action series based on “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor for Disney’s upcoming direct-to-consumer streaming service Disney+, the company’s plan to compete with Netflix. Diego Luna will reprise his role for the show, which is currently untitled; anyone who’s seen “Rogue One” knows that this is likely to be set before the events of that film.

“Going back to the Star Wars universe is very special for me,” said Luna in a statement. “I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey. We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

The series is described as a “rousing spy thriller” that “follows the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion … [and] explore[s] tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

Luna starred alongside Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Jiang Wen, and Forest Whitaker in “Rogue One,” which serves as a prequel to 1977’s “A New Hope.” Gareth Edwards directed the film, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide after being released in December 2016.

The series will go into production next year. No premiere date for the new series has been announced, but it surely seems Disney is looking to launch Disney+ with a bang.

