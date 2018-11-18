‘The Office’ Cast Crashes Steve Carell’s ‘SNL’ Monologue to Beg for a Reboot

Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, and Jenna Fischer surprised him onstage.

If you’ve been hoping for a reboot of “The Office,” you’re far from alone. Ellie Kemper, Ed Helms, and Jenna Fischer all crashed Steve Carell’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue last night to beg their former co-star to bring the beloved comedy back. After one planted audience member suggested the idea to the actor, whose post-“Office” work has seen him land an Oscar nod for “Foxcatcher” and return to the awards race with this year’s “Beautiful Boy,” Carrel found himself ambushed by the former Andy, Erin, and Pam. Watch below.

“People would really love to see an ‘Office’ reboot,” Kemper said to the delight of seemingly everyone in attendance. “Especially me, because I need that money! Let’s get that money, Steve!” After he politely declined, she replied, “You’re a jerk” with clear disappointment in her voice.

Next was Helms. “I just don’t think you understand how much money we’re talking about,” he said. “Like you wouldn’t have to do all of those sad movies anymore.” Carell replied that he doesn’t make them for the money and that the cast could simply get together for a party, forcing Helms to break the news that they already do that — they just don’t invite him.

Fischer got the loudest response: “Steve, do you remember the last words that Pam secretly whispered to Michael as she left for Denver?” the actress asked. “She said, ‘Steve, don’t be a dick, do the reboot.’” Then she misremembered the name of John Krasinski’s character for good measure.

“Feels like everybody wants this to happen,” Carell finally responded. “Do you guys want to see an ‘Office’ reboot?” When he brought everyone onstage, he concluded, “All right, I’m proud to announce officially that…we have a great show tonight!”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.