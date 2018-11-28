Sylvester Stallone Says He’s Done Playing Rocky Balboa in Emotional Goodbye Video

"Creed II" will be the last time Rocky Balboa graces the big screen, according to Stallone.

Rocky Balboa is officially retired. In an emotional goodbye post published on his Instagram page, Sylvester Stallone announced he is leaving the boxing ring and saying goodbye to the iconic Rocky character for good. Stallone currently stars as Rocky in “Creed II,” which will be the character’s last new appearance on the big screen.

“I just want to thank everyone around the whole wide world for taking the Rocky family into their hearts for over 40 years,” Stallone wrote in the video caption. “It’s been my ultimate privilege to have been able to create and play this meaningful character. Though it breaks my heart, sadly all things must pass… and end. I love you kind and generous people, and the most wonderful thing of all is that ROCKY will never die because he lives on in you.”

The accompanying video finds Stallone on set with “Creed II” director Steven Caple Jr. The actor is heard praising Michael B. Jordan’s performance as Adonis Creed as well as crediting Caple and “Creed” director Ryan Coogler for steering the “Rocky” franchise into an exciting future.

“I couldn’t be happier as I step back because my story has been told, there’s a whole new world that’s going to be opening up with the audience, with this generation,” Stallone said. “Now you, [Michael B. Jordan], have to carry the mantle.”

Stallone first starred as the character in the original 1976 film “Rocky,” which he also wrote. The movie was a critical and box office sensation, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1976 and winning three Oscars, including Best Picture. The film spawned a franchise that has lasted seven sequels and counting: “Rocky II” (1979), “Rocky III” (1982), “Rocky IV” (1985), “Rocky V” (1990), “Rocky Balboa” (2006), “Creed” (2015), and “Creed II” (2018).

