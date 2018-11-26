Taron Egerton Realizes ‘Kingsman 2’ Was a Step Down, Says It Got Unfair Reviews

Egerton is currently starring in "Robin Hood," which has earned even more scathing reviews than "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

Taron Egerton’s career was launched in 2014 with the release of Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service,” which earned strong reviews and great worldwide box office numbers. The film ended up getting a sequel, “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” but when it was released in theaters last year critics were less hot on the spy franchise (the original holds a 76% on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the sequel’s 52%).

During a recent interview with the Empire Film Podcast, Egerton made it clear he is well aware “Kingsman 2” got a critical beating. IndieWire’s own Kate Erbland gave the film a B- review, calling it “blockbuster overkill” and both “convoluted” and “strained.”

“I would like the third one to be better received than the second one was. I thought we got a bit of an unfair kicking, if I’m totally honest,” Egerton told Empire. “I think in some respects it was because I just gave everything to it. And then it was so quickly torn down. I did feel a bit of a sting. I think in some respects it wasn’t a quite as well put together film as the first one but it certainly wasn’t a bad film.”

Egerton is sitting the next film out but intends to return to the franchise. Matthew Vaughn’s next franchise entry, “Kingsman: The Great Game,” is a prequel movie set decades before the events of “The Secret Service.” Vaughn does intend to write and direct a trilogy ender to Egerton’s storyline, and the actor has an idea about how he’d like his time as a Kingsman to end.

“What I would like to happen is for us to do a third one and for it to feel like a worthy third installment to what has been a great part of my life,” Egerton said. “And then my dream for it would be that I would kind hang up my suit for 10, 15 years and then come back and pass the mantle on. That’s what I’d like to do. I think that would be fun. But we would have to take a step away for it for a while before we did that.”

Egerton is currently on the big screen starring in “Robin Hood,” which has earned even more scathing reviews than “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” “Robin Hood” has a 14% on Rotten Tomatoes and bombed at the box office during its first weekend. Next up for Egerton is the starring role in the Elton John musical biopic “Rocket Man,” in theaters May 17, 2019.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.