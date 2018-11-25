Taylor Swift Really Wants You to See ‘The Favourite’

It may or may not be because her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, is in it.

If our glowing review of “The Favourite” wasn’t enough to get you to the theater, perhaps this will be: Taylor Swift really wants you to see Yorgos Lanthimos’ “absolutely phenomenal” film, which happens to star her boyfriend. Joe Alwyn — who made a name for himself as the title character in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and also appears in “Boy Erased” and “Mary Queen of Scots” — plays Masham in the film.

“The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow,” Swift wrote to her 113 million Instagram followers on Thursday; anyone who saw “Dogtooth” in 2010 and could imagine the “Mine” singer endorsing the Greek auteur eight years later deserves a prize. “The Favourite” is Lanthimos’ third English-language project after “The Lobster” (for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay) and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” both of which starred Colin Farrell.

The film opened to $420,000 in just four theaters this weekend, an impressive $105,000 per-theater average that bodes well for its prospects as it expands.

