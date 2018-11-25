Taylor Swift Really Wants You to See ‘The Favourite’

If our glowing review of “The Favourite” wasn’t enough to get you to the theater, perhaps this will be: Taylor Swift really wants you to see Yorgos Lanthimos’ “absolutely phenomenal” film, which happens to star her boyfriend. Joe Alwyn — who made a name for himself as the title character in “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and also appears in “Boy Erased” and “Mary Queen of Scots” — plays Masham in the film.
“The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal, and it opens in NY and LA tomorrow,” Swift wrote to her 113 million Instagram followers on Thursday; anyone who saw “Dogtooth” in 2010 and could imagine the “Mine” singer endorsing the Greek auteur eight years later deserves a prize. “The Favourite” is Lanthimos’ third English-language project after “The Lobster” (for which he earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay) and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” both of which starred Colin Farrell.
The film opened to $420,000 in just four theaters this weekend, an impressive $105,000 per-theater average that bodes well for its prospects as it expands.
