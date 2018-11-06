Triumph the Insult Comic Dog Dissed Ted Cruz to His Face, and It Was Absolutely Savage — Watch

The Robert Smigel favorite headed down to Texas for a bit that aired on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Triumph the Insult Comic Dog made a return to television in the best way possible during an election-themed video that ran during the November 5 episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Triumph, the puppet creation of comic Robert Smigel, went down to Texas to speak with Republican Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic rival, Beto O’Rourke, before the Midterm Election.

For some unwise reason, Cruz decided to crack a joke to Triumph at an event. “Just remember,” the senator told Triumph, “it wasn’t the Republicans, it was the Democrats that took you into the vet to get fixed and there is freedom on the other side.”

As Cruz and some his supporters laughed at the joke, Triumph delivered one of the most epic comedic rebuttals of his life, telling Cruz, “I support spaying and neutering, just like Trump did to you.”

The savage burn has gone viral on the internet, especially since Triumph said it directly to Cruz’s face. The puppet canine was much more civil while stopping at an O’Rourke event, joking with some of the candidate’s supporters.

“Have you ever actually heard his music?” Triumph asked an O’Rourke supporter, alluding to the candidate’s attempt at punk music in the 1990s. “Well, trust me, if Beto wants to stop border crossings quicker than Ted Cruz, they can just play his album down there.” Triumph followed in Richard Linklater’s footsteps by heading to Texas to deliver an epic Ted Cruz burn. Last month, Linklater released a pair of political advertisements slamming Cruz for using the “tough as Texas” slogan. Viewers can watch Triumph’s Cruz diss and his entire appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in the embedded video below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.