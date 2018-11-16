Brian Tyree Henry Still Doesn’t Know Who Played Teddy Perkins at the Emmys

The "Atlanta" co-star says he's perfectly fine letting the mystery be.

It’s been over seven months since the “Atlanta” Season 2 episode “Teddy Perkins” unleashed one of the biggest TV discussions of the year. Pored over and unpacked, both thematically and logistically, both title character and the episode itself have been shrouded in a layer of secrecy and uncertainty ever since it aired in early April.

That confusion only grew exponentially at this year’s Emmys, when Teddy showed up in the audience. Though eagle-eyed viewers spotted him in the crowd, photos later surfaced of this Teddy with the regular “Atlanta” cast, including Donald Glover, who played the character in the original episode.

Apparently, Glover’s co-star Brian Tyree Henry still doesn’t know who it was that popped up on awards night. In an interview on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” to promote the upcoming release of “Widows,” Henry told Meyers that he still has no idea who it was under the makeup at the Emmys.

“I don’t want any part of it,” Henry said. “I was sitting next to Zazie [Beetz] and I looked at her and I was like ‘Is that Teddy Perkins? So where’s Donald? Oh, there’s Donald right there.’ She’s like, ‘It’s gotta be Keith.’ I was like, ‘Keith is behind you!’ So we all started this group thread and said, ‘Who is Teddy Perkins?'”

It’s been a busy year for Henry, who in addition to his supporting turn on “Atlanta,” was also nominated for a Tony for his work in the revival of the Kenneth Lonergan play “Lobby Hero” and will have a busy fall on the film side as part of “Widows,” Barry Jenkins’ “If Beale Street Could Talk” and the upcoming animated feature “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Watch his “Late Night” interview (which also gets into some extensive Rihanna appreciation) below:

