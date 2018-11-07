‘The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ Soundtrack: Carter Burwell Travels West for Coen Brothers’ Anthology Film — Listen

Exclusive: Listen to "Canyon Awake" from the upcoming soundtrack for the Coen Brothers' multi-pronged venture into the American West.

It’s only appropriate that the newest film from the Coen brothers, the six-part Western anthology feature “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” includes a wealth of new songs and tracks from some of their frequent collaborators. While the film, which stars Tim Blake Nelson, James Franco, Liam Neeson, Tom Waits, Zoe Kazan, and Bill Heck, includes some rollicking jams from a motley crew of villains and heroes from the American West, the soundtrack also includes some more gentle offerings from composer Carter Burwell.

Burwell and the Coens have worked together frequently throughout the years, and “Buster Scruggs” continues to build on a creative relationship that has spanned Coen films as classic and defining as “Blood Simple,” “Raising Arizona,” “Miller’s Crossing,” “Barton Fink,” “The Hudsucker Proxy,” and “Fargo.”

In addition to the film’s score, the soundtrack features the original song “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” written by Gillian Welch & Dave Rawlings and performed by Willie Watson and Tim Blake Nelson.

You can listen to Burwell’s “Canyon Awake” below, exclusively on IndieWire.

Check out the full track list for the soundtrack below, including not one, but two songs by star Tim Blake Nelson. Track List:

1. The Book

2. Tim Blake Nelson – Cool Water

3. David Rawlings & Gillian Welch – Carefree Drifter

4. Randall Collins

5. Near Algodones

6. The Wingless Thrush

7. Our Revels

8. Willie Watson & Tim Blake Nelson – When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings

9. Canyon Awake

10. How Deep

11. Hello, Mr. Pocket!

12. Your Share

13. Tim Blake Nelson – Little Joe The Wrangler (Surly Joe)

14. Goodbye Canyon

15. Unmarked Grave

16. Wagon Train

17. Certainty

18. The Oregon Trail

19. Seeking Alice

20. The Gal Who Got Rattled

21. Brendan Gleeson – The Unfortunate Lad

22. The Mortal Remains

23. The End of Buster Scruggs “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” will be released in select theaters on November 9, the same day the digital soundtrack is released (you can pre-order it right here). The film hits Netflix on November 16 and Milan Records will release CD version of the soundtrack on November 30, plus a vinyl edition on December 21.

