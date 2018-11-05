‘The Beach Bum’: Matthew McConaughey Loves Booze and Blow-Up Dolls in Exclusive Look at Harmony Korine’s 2019 Indie

Harmony Korine is receiving the Golden Key Award at the 2018 Key West Film Festival this month.

Harmony Korine hasn’t had a directorial feature in theaters since “Spring Breakers” in 2012, but fortunately that’s all going to change next year with the release of “The Beach Bum.” IndieWire is exclusively debuting a new photo from the Neon release, which stars Matthew McConaughey as a Miami stoner. The supporting cast includes Zac Efron, Isla Fisher, and Snoop Dogg.

“The Beach Bum” centers around Moondog, a rebellious poet who marches to the beat of his own drum and finds himself in a series of bizarre circumstances. Korine is famous for giving James Franco one of his signature characters in “Spring Breakers,” and it appears the indie favorite is going to do the same for McConaughey.

Korine will be receiving the Golden Key Award at the 2018 Key West Film Festival, which runs November 14-18. The director shot “The Beach Bum” on location in Miami and, in some scenes, filmed McConaughey in character in real-life situations. Korine will take part in a conversation at the San Carlos Institute on November 16 as part of the Key West Film Festival. IndieWire’s Eric Kohn is set to moderate the discussion.

“The Beach Bum” is one of two releases for Matthew McConaughey in the first half of 2019. The actor’s thriller “Serenity,” in which he stars opposite Anne Hathaway, is opening January 25 from Aviron Pictures. McConaughey most recently appeared in Yann Demange’s crime drama “White Boy Rick,” which opened in theaters in September. Korine, meanwhile, has directed commercials and music videos in the interim between “Spring Breakers” and “The Beach Bum.” The director had a small cameo in Jonah Hill’s “Mid90s.”

Neon is set to release “The Beach Bum” in theaters March 22, 2019. Check out a new look at the film in the exclusive photo below.

