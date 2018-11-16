‘The Good Place’ Stars Tease the Aftermath of Janet’s Big Move and Her Future With Jason

D’Arcy Carden and Manny Jacinto spoke to IndieWire about what comes next after that cliffhanger.

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers from “The Good Place” Season 3, Episode 9, “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By.”]

“The Good Place” continues to explore ideas and go to realms that no other show can even conceive. This time, Michael (Ted Danson) and his four human pals will enter Janet’s void after a run-in with demons leaves the Soul Squad no choice but to escape into the unknown.

“I think I can take you in to my void,” Janet says in the last minutes of Thursday’s episode “Don’t Let the Good Life Pass You By.” “I don’t know if you can survive in my void, but either way, you will definitely die on Earth when I do this, so look around and say goodbye.” In the next second, she whisked everyone away.

IndieWire spoke with D’Arcy Carden, who plays the omniscient being/personal assistant Janet, and Manny Jacinto, who plays her human love interest Jason, about what they could tease is coming next after that cliffhanger.

“At one point while reading that script, I was reading it through my fingers, like covering my face. Mike Schur’s brain is really a wonder,” said Carden. Jacinto added, “The episode that’s coming up is the episode that I’ve looked forward to the most this season. I think this next episode defines why our show is so weird.”

“It’s something we all get to do and something the viewers get to see,” Carden said. “It’s pushing boundaries. I feel like this season, Mike Schur is like, ‘I’ve been writing for TV for over a decade and I’m just going to get weird. I’m going to do whatever the hell I want.’”

While these statements may sound cryptic, it’s understandable for a show that’s consistently been able to surprise viewers by reinventing itself in major ways over and over again. The Season 1 twist about The Good Place actually being The Bad Place stands as one of the most shocking turns on television, one that viewers are still careful not to spoil for those just picking up the show.

It stands to reason that what Janet’s Void looks like and what they’ll do there is tightly under wraps, but whatever is planned sounds just in line with the creative swings the show has taken. Previously, The Void had been described as another plane of existence where Janet and possibly other Janets, good and bad, reside. It’s also a “boundless, barren nothingness” which she created Derek (Jason Mantzoukas).

Colleen Hayes/NBC

Although Janet is not a human or any sort of creature that is easily defined — she was created to serve The Good Place and is a repository for all the data in the world — her perfection has one weakness: Jason. Back in The (fake) Good Place, she and Jason got married, and even though everything has been reset on Earth, to the point where he married Tahani (Jameela Jamil) for platonic reasons, Janet still has residual feelings.

“I do think Janet’s love for Jason is now within her computer or whatever. I was about to say DNA, but I don’t know if she has DNA,” said Carden. “She feels it. It’s like that first love that you can’t shake, so she’s definitely not over him. As far as Manny and I are concerned, we love doing scenes together, so we’re crossing our fingers that we get to keep exploring that.”

Jacinto hinted that one way or another, Jason’s love life will get a definite path before the season closes. “I can let you know that a decision is made between Team Janet and Team Tahani at the end of the season,” he promised.

”The Good Place” enters Janet’s Void in the episode “Janet(s),” which airs Thursday, Dec. 6 at 8:30 pm ET on NBC.

