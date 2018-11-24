‘The Image Book’ Trailer: Jean-Luc Godard’s Latest Video Essay — Watch

It won the first Special Palme d'or in Cannes history.

Six months after its Cannes premiere, “The Image Book” has itself a trailer. This new look at Jean-Luc Godard’s latest avant-garde offering, which was awarded the first ever Special Palme d’Or after debuting on the Croisette, will have a unique release in the UK next month before arriving stateside in January. Avail yourself of the trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis: “Jean-Luc Godard returns with ‘The Image Book,’ a bracing, beautiful and confrontational essay film interrogating our relationship with film, culture and global politics. Soundtracked by a deeply immersive 7.1 mix, it splices together classic film clips and newsreel footage, often stretched, saturated and distorted almost beyond recognition. Winner of the Cannes Special Palme d’Or, this is a journey through layers of light and darkness, sound and silence, innocence and guilt — sometimes disturbing, often moving and always deeply visceral. It’s proof, if we ever needed it, that the master auteur hasn’t lost his bite.”

In his Cannes review, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn suggested how to approach this strange beast of a film: “You choose to engage, or reject the entire endeavor outright. Anyone poised to do the latter falls into the filmmaker’s trap: More media installation than movie, “The Image Book” bemoans a vapid world well into the process of disintegration, and his film is engineered to simulate that process in visceral terms.”

“The Image Book” will play at a number of UK theaters on December 2 before premiering on Mubi the next day. Its US release begins on January 25 at the Film Society of Lincoln Center.

