‘The Kominsky Method’ Trailer: Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin Face Death Head-On

Your last peek at Chuck Lorre's upcoming Netflix dramedy before its premiere.

“The Kominsky Method,” the Chuck Lorre-created series premiering this week on Netflix, is largely about death (even if some characters within the show are reluctant to say the word).

Facing down the prospect of not having much more time with their families, both acting teacher Stanley (Michael Douglas) and his longtime agent Norman (Alan Arkin) decide that the time is right to reconcile some of their past differences with their respective daughters.

The show also features the two industry vets in car rides and across dinner tables, philosophizing about what they both will face as they strive to do right by their eventual next of kin. As IndieWire’s Ben Travers put in his review, “Both Douglas and Arkin are acting in their comfort zones — Douglas is a smarmy, scarf-wearing charmer, and Arkin is a lovable grump.”

But the last trailer for the series before the premiere shows that the series does have some other contributions to the cast. Sarah Baker plays Stanley’s daughter, the aforementioned character not quite at peace with her father’s advancing age. Norman’s daughter (Lisa Edelstein) is facing some mammoth struggles of her own, winding in and out of various rehab stints. (Along the way, the show also picks up a cameo from Danny DeVito as a doctor with a peculiar bedside manner.)

As “The Kominsky Method” follows Stanley and Norman’s parallel stories, Lorre is at the helm of his first single-camera series after building an empire within a more traditional, network-style sitcom approach. In addition to its impending streaming availability, the series recently played as an episodic entry at AFI FEST.

Watch the full trailer (including a thematically appropriate Eddie Money song) below:

“The Kominsky Method” premieres Friday on Netflix.

