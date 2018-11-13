‘The Mandalorian’: Pedro Pascal to Play Lead in New ‘Star Wars’ TV Series

The recent Academy inductee will headline the biggest TV expansion of the sprawling saga.

The biggest “Star Wars” story in the TV universe might have found its face.

Variety is reporting that “Game of Thrones” and “Narcos” alum Pedro Pascal will be the lead of the upcoming “The Mandalorian” series, which will follow the exploits of a bounty hunter (not named Boba or Jango).

Details surrounding Pascal’s character are not yet known, but series shepherd Jon Favreau has indicated that the show will take place in between the “Star Wars” installments “Return of the Jedi” and “The Force Awakens.”

Perhaps one of the first lessons Pascal’s character will learn is “Never celebrate a victory until you’ve confirmed that your opponent no longer has the capacity to lunge at you and turn your skull into a cantaloupe.”

“The Mandalorian” is expected to be the marquee programming jewel in the library of the upcoming Disney+ streaming service, the company’s long-gestating answer to rival platforms like Netflix and Amazon.

Pascal is the first casting piece to be rumored, but the show has already confirmed an impressive list of filmmakers for “The Mandalorian” director roster. Taiki Waititi, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow are set to steer individual episodes, as is Bryce Dallas Howard, who’ll be making her television directing debut.

This news also comes in the wake of the recent announcement that Diego Luna — who like Pascal is now a part of Netflix’s growing “Narcos” universe — will be headlining his own Disney+ series, reprising his “Rogue One” role as Cassian Andor.

Pascal was most recently part of a record-breaking class of 928 new members into the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This also won’t be his last brush with a giant sci-fi franchise, as he’ll also be appearing in the upcoming “Wonder Woman 1984.”

