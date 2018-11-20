‘The Simpsons’: Billy Eichner Reveals His Role as a Bossy Fourth Grader

Exclusive: You've never heard the term "news skanks" until you've heard it come from the mouth of an animated elementary school student.

The publishing industry is hitting hard times, even in Springfield. On “The Simpsons,” the solution is the same as those to most of life’s problems: Bring in Billy Eichner.

Eichner makes his “Simpsons” debut on this Sunday’s episode, “Krusty the Clown.” As the title might hint, the main storyline revolves around Homer’s newfound vocation as a TV recapper. But Lisa’s the one with the bigger media-related problem, facing down the Daily Fourth Gradian’s new editor Billy (played by Eichner).

A look below at footage of the recording of the episode teases a few scenes with Billy, including one where he amps up his Buzzfeed-y designs for the long-running paper. (Watch how Eichner points when he says the line “…headlines that grab you by the book bag!” This is a 10-year-old who’s in charge and he knows it.)

Like many within the comedy world, Eichner said that getting to be on the show is the fulfillment of a journey that started when he watched the show as a youngster. He singled out one character in particular. “I always did love Marge Simpson. She’s a very strong female character. A gay icon, I think,” Eichner said with a chuckle.

Eichner is just one of a flurry of “Simpsons” guest stars in its landmark Season 30, including RuPaul, Patti LuPone, Jane Lynch, Tracy Morgan, Scott Thompson, Jonathan Groff, Wallace Shawn, Lawrence O’Donnell, and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos. Those who tune into Sunday’s episode will also be treated to a guest voice performance from Peter Serafinowicz, playing a corporate CEO with the appropriately vague and sinister character name of “Corporate CEO.”

Watch the full behind-the-scenes look (including a headline for a Milhouse-themed story that sounds pretty interesting, actually) below:

“The Simpsons” airs Sunday nights at 8 p.m. on Fox.

