‘Tidelands’: Dangerous Sirens Come to the Surface in Netflix’s New Australian Series

If a group of mystical beings ascended from the ocean and insisted they now controlled your town and everyone in it, would you push back at all? That’s the central question at the heart of “Tidelands,” a new Australian Netflix series that sees modern-day sirens planning to overtake the community of Orphelin Bay. Of course, there are skeptics, people who are wary of these new “tidelanders” coming to infiltrate everything.

Then, guys show up murdered, sprawled out on the tops of cars. There are guns involved. Bad news ahead for Orphelin Bay, it looks like. As the people of the town figure out who to trust, old legends and new obsessions form the backbone for a series that looks like it’ll fill the “Siren”-sized hole in the hearts of all those Freeform viewers.

“Tidelands” is yet another international series designed to load up Netflix’s queue of possible ways to kill time over any holiday break. (To wit: This season drops on the same day as the Alfonso Cuaron film “Roma,” Season 3 of the Eric McCormack-led “Travelers,” true crime series “The Innocent Man,” and the mysterious “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” holiday special.) Don’t think that your fun aunt doesn’t want to watch a show about a bunch of semi-mermaids slowly taking over a coastal town. She’s totally going to be into it.

To pull of all of this oceanside intrigue, “Tidelands” has a sizable ensemble cast, headlined by Charlotte Best, Elsa Pataky, Aaron Jakubenko, and Peter O’Brien. The series comes from writers/creators Stephen M. Irwin and Leigh McGrath, who were also behind the Ioan Gruffudd-starring “Harrow,” which premiered on the Australian TV network ABC earlier this year.

Watch the full trailer (including some complex-looking ancient underwater language) below:

“Tidelands” premieres December 14 on Netflix.

