‘Toy Story 4’ First Trailer: Woody and Buzz Return With an Unusual New Friend

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as one of the most beloved franchises in film history gets a surprising new addition.

Woody, Buzz, Jesse, Mr. Potato Head, and the entire “Toy Story” gang is back. Disney and Pixar have released the first trailer for the highly-anticipated “Toy Story 4,” and it’s the perfect tease for the next adventure for the world’s most famous animated toys. The film will arrive in theaters nine years after the release of “Toy Story 3,” which grossed over $1 billion worldwide and won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The film was also nominated for Best Picture, becoming only the third animated film in history to reach that honor.

The official “Toy Story 4” synopsis reads: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called ‘Forky’ to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

“Toy Story 4” is directed by Josh Cooley, who previously helmed the short film “Riley’s First Date?” for Pixar. The story comes from several of Pixar’s must beloved members, including “Toy Story 3” director Lee Unkrich, “Monsters Inc.” filmmaker Andrew Stanton, and “Inside Out” Oscar winner Pete Docter. The voice cast once again features the likes of Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, Joan Cusack, Wallace Shawn, and John Ratzenberger. Michael Keaton and Kristen Schaal are reprising their roles from “Toy Story 3.”

Pixar last conquered the box office over the summer with “Incredibles 2,” which also grossed over $1 billion at the global box office. Considering the enduring popularity of the “Toy Story” brand, the upcoming fourth installment shouldn’t have a problem reaching those kinds of box office heights. Hanks has gone on record calling the new film an emotional roller coaster.

Disney will release “Toy Story 4” in theaters nationwide on June 21, 2019.

