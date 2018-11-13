‘Travelers’ Season 3 Premiere and First Look: Hit Time Travel Series Returns Just in Time for Christmas

Netflix’s Canadian sci-fi series explores the dilemma Mac and his team of operatives face after being exposed.

Hello, fellow Traveler. Welcome back to the 21st. (“Century” that is.)

Netflix’s sci-fi series returns for its third season on Dec. 14, hitting just in time for Christmas bingeing. In the Canadian series, operatives called Travelers from the future have been sent back to the 21st century in order to carry out various missions set out by the Director in order to hopefully prevent the future calamities that are endangering the human race. The operative takes over the contemporary host body just seconds before that person is supposed to die and then takes over their life as a cover.

When last we left the operative Grant McLaren (Eric McCormack) and his team – Marcy (MacKenzie Porter), Carly (Nesta Cooper), Trevor (Jared Abrahamsson), and Philip Pearson (Reilly Dolman) – they’d been outmaneuvered to reveal their true identities by the very first operative ever, Traveler 001. He previously had taken the body of host Vincent (Enrico Colantoni), but he had hopped bodies to Dr. Perrow (Amanda Tapping).

Here’s Netflix’s official description of Season 3:

The third season of “Travelers” finds Grant MacLaren and his team of highly-trained operatives from the future pushed to the limit and dealing with themes of loyalty, trust, death, and the ever-growing power of Artificial Intelligence. With their existence now leaked to the world, the team must find a way to keep knowledge of the Travelers program from the general public, while continuing to perform missions under the watchful eye of the FBI. Each team member will face their own personal breaking point, all while trying to stop the Faction, hunt down elusive Traveler 001, and to save the world from a terrible future.

Netflix also released a first-look poster:

“Travelers” Season 3, which also stars Patrick Gilmore, will be released on Friday, Dec. 14 on Netflix.

