‘True Detective’ Trailer: Mahershala Ali Investigates a Crime in the Ozarks

The latest installment in Nic Pizzolatto's anthology series will be one of the first big TV releases of 2019.

Rust Cohle. Ani Bezzerides. And now, Wayne Hays.

Season 3 has a name worthy of the franchise, but now that the next group of “True Detective” episodes is just beyond the calendar-year horizon, audiences have a little clearer idea of the character behind it.

HBO released another preview look at Mahershala Ali, as Detective Hays, and the rest of the cast of Season 3, which follows an unexplained case in the Ozarks. Joining Ali this season is an impressive ensemble, featuring Carmen Ejogo as area schoolteacher Amelia Reardon. Mamie Gummer and the mustachioed Scoot McNairy co-star as parents struggling with the aftermath of their families being at the center of other child-related crimes.

Much like the Cary Fukunaga-directed Season 1 that played out over multiple timelines, this new “True Detective” will find Wayne grappling with his own actions at various stages of his life.

This season also boasts a curious collection of directors. Pizzolatto will make his first appearance behind the camera, with Daniel Sackheim making his HBO return after the devastating “The Leftovers” episode “G’Day Melbourne.” “Blue Ruin” and “Green Room” director Jeremy Saulnier also directed multiple episodes. David Milch also helped contribute to this season as a credited co-writer on the script for the upcoming season’s fourth episode.

Watch the full trailer below:

“True Detective” Season 3 premieres January 13 on HBO.

