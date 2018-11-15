‘Twin Peaks’: For $2,000, You Can Own Laura Palmer’s Casket

An upcoming auction will also feature props from "The X-Files," "Star Trek," and the original "Batman" TV series.

Given the sheer number of costume pieces, props, and other slices of production design that go into the average film/TV production, it’s no surprise that it takes decades for all that memorabilia to become available to the public.

One such opportunity is happening next month, when an upcoming Prop Store auction will see the release of a number of classic series’ set dressing to the highest bidders. Among the wide, insane variety of options are a few items from the original “Twin Peaks” run. The starting bid for Laura Palmer’s casket is $1,000 (the estimate is around double that), but other random items like the signage from the Great Northern Hotel runs a little cheaper.

To begin to summarize the sheer quantity of random items as part of this auction is an impossible task, but some of the items with the highest opening bids are pretty recognizable. An original bright green Riddler jacket worn by Frank Gorshin on the original “Batman” TV series will set you back at least $50,000. Putting in an offer on a Klingon disruptor from the original “Star Trek” series means forking over at least $15,000. Anyone looking for a Dean Cain-worn Superman suit from “The Adventures of Lois and Clark” can put a bid on their dreams starting at $4,000.

Looking to get in the mood for the upcoming “Twilight Zone” reboot? Try sampling a prosthetic from the iconic 1960 episode “Eye of the Beholder.” Amongst the Power Rangers helmets and the dresses from “I Dream of Jeannie” are some smaller, less prominent props. For the “X-Files” enthusiasts in your life (can’t imagine where any of those might be), there are a slew of crime scene evidence bags and official-looking casefiles.

The auction opens up to the public on the morning of December 1, so there’s still plenty of time to plan ahead for the bizarre TV ad historians in your life.

who wants to go halfsies pic.twitter.com/Yoj1IZCyOz — Scott Meslow (@scottmeslow) November 14, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.