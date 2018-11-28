‘Vox Lux’ New Trailer: Natalie Portman Belts a Sia Original Song, and It’s Epic

Neon is campaigning Portman for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in Brady Corbet's ambitious drama.

Natalie Portman’s wild performance has been the center of discussion when it comes to Brady Corbet’s “Vox Lux,” and deservedly so, giving her acclaimed performance as a spiraling pop star some some major attention, but the second official trailer from Neon highlights another MVP of the film: Sia. The beloved musician wrote the movie’s original music, which is featured prominently in the video below.

“Vox Lux” stars Portman as a pop star named Celeste. As a young girl, Celeste survived a gruesome tragedy at school and became an instant viral sensation after performing a song at a memorial service. When the film picks up with Celeste as an adult, she’s a combative musician attempting an artistic comeback that might just drive her off the edge. Jude Law stars as Celeste’s long-time manager in both segments of the film.

Neon is campaigning Portman for the Best Supporting Actress Oscar this year, where she’s mostly seen as a dark horse given the polarizing nature of Corbet’s violent movie. Favorites for nominations in the category include Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Claire Foy (“First Man”), and “The Favourite” duo Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. Portman was last nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in “Jackie,” and she won the Best Actress Oscar for “Black Swan” in 2011.

IndieWire’s Michael Nordine praised Portman’s work in his B+ review out of Venice. “‘Vox Lux’ is a powerful, haunting film in part because Portman is a powerful, haunting presence — you can’t turn away from her, even if you occasionally want to,” he wrote. “Portman is fearless, going all out in a role that requires nothing less.”

Neon will open “Vox Lux” in select theaters December 7 and expand the film throughout the month. Watch the official trailer below, courtesy of Neon.

