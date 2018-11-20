‘Watchmen’ Motion Photos Tease Mysterious Yellow Police Force in HBO’s New Series

Damon Lindelof isn't sharing much, but these first look photos have a very distinct theme.

Just over a month after debuting a first look image for Damon Lindelof’s upcoming “Watchmen” adaptation, HBO has premiered two new motion photographs on the show’s official Instagram page. The new images continue the initial marketing’s focus on a mysterious police force wearing yellow masks, which is a bit similar to the look of the original graphic novel’s Rorschach. Who are these police figures? That mystery is driving HBO’s introduction to Lindelof’s “Watchmen.”

“We have no desire to ‘adapt’ the twelve issues Mr. Moore and Mr. Gibbons created thirty years ago,” Lindelof wrote on social media when the show was announced. “They will, however, be remixed. Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we’d be fools to not sample them. Those original twelve issues are our Old Testament. When the New Testament came along, it did not erase what came before it.”

The three motion photos HBO has debuted have made it clear Lindelof is not kidding around about remixing the series for his adaptation. The yellow police force featured in the images are not from the source material, the 1986 graphic novel written by Alan Moore.

Zack Snyder previously adapted the text into a 2009 feature film, which received positive reviews but tepid box office. Lindelof’s cast includes Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., and Don Johnson. “Watchmen” is Lindelof’s first television project since the end of “The Leftovers,” which aired on HBO for three seasons.

HBO is expected to debut “Watchmen” in 2019. Check out the new motion photos in the Instagram embeds below.

View this post on Instagram Masks Save Lives. #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Nov 20, 2018 at 10:23am PST

View this post on Instagram Hiding in plain sight. #WatchmenHBO A post shared by Watchmen (@watchmen) on Nov 20, 2018 at 10:24am PST

SaveSave

SaveSave

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.